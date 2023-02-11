Advertisement
World News
Feb. 11, 2023 / 4:06 PM

Mob in Pakistan kills man accused of blasphemy

By Matt Bernardini

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A mob in Pakistan stormed a police station on Saturday and lynched a man who was accused of blasphemy, local officials confirmed.

Authorities said the mob stormed the police station in the town of Warburton, located in the Pakistan's Punjab province, to attack a man accused of desecrating the Quran, the Press Trust of India reported.

The victim, identified as Waris Issa, was stripped naked, dragged into the streets and beaten to death, according to local reports.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the police should have done more to stop the mob.

"The rule of law should be ensured. No one should be allowed to influence the law," he said.

Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar suspended two police officers following the incident.

"No one is allowed to take the law into his hands, no matter how influential he is, therefore strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident and the perpetrators of negligence and professional misconduct," Anwar said in a statement to PTI.

The leader of a Muslim umbrella group representing Islamic clerics also condemning the lynching.

Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, stated that the "inhuman torture" and killing of Issa "is regrettable and condemnable," the Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

The Pakistani Centre for Research and Security Studies has tallied 89 people killed over blasphemy allegations since 1947, the newspaper said.

Latest Headlines

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban
World News // 43 minutes ago
South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Kiernan Forbes, a well-known South African rapper who goes by the moniker AKA, was shot and killed in Durban along with his friend, chef Tebello Motsoane, authorities said.
15 arrested outside British hotel after riot over asylum seekers
World News // 1 hour ago
15 arrested outside British hotel after riot over asylum seekers
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Fifteen people were arrested during a violent protest outside a hotel filled with foreign asylum seekers near Liverpool on Friday, British police said.
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces continued assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian miliary leaders said.
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 25,000
World News // 2 hours ago
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 25,000
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is continuing to climb, surpassing 25,000 as of late Saturday, according to a new official count.
Hundreds of thousands march in protest of French pension reform
World News // 3 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands march in protest of French pension reform
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people took to the streets in France on Saturday to protest President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to raise the country's retirement age to 64, organizers said.
Hans Modrow, last communist leader of East Germany, dies at 95
World News // 4 hours ago
Hans Modrow, last communist leader of East Germany, dies at 95
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The last communist leader of East Germany, Hans Modrow, died Saturday at the age of 95. Modrow led the German Democratic Republic during the disintegration of the eastern bloc of Soviet satellite states.
Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
World News // 6 hours ago
Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Toronto Mayor John Tory has stepped down from office after confirming he had a romantic relationship with a former city staffer.
New York-bound Delta Airlines passenger flight makes emergency landing in Scotland
World News // 22 hours ago
New York-bound Delta Airlines passenger flight makes emergency landing in Scotland
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A New York-bound Delta Airlines flight from Scotland had to make an emergency landing in Glasgow after flames reportedly were seen shooting from one of the plane's engines.
Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone as death toll there and in Syria swells past 23,000
World News // 1 day ago
Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone as death toll there and in Syria swells past 23,000
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Friday swelled to more than 23,000 with another 80,000 injured.
U.S. sanctions five current and former Bulgarian officials for corruption
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions five current and former Bulgarian officials for corruption
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Five former and current Bulgarian government officials were sanctioned Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged "extensive involvement in corruption."
