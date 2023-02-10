Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say

1/6

Ukrainian officials say Russia fired a record number of missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia, located near the Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. File Photo by (IAEA) Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine Friday, 61 of which were intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. "As of 11:30 a.m., the enemy had launched 71 X-101, X-555 and Kalibr missiles. The Air defense forces, Air Force and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 61 enemy cruise missiles," the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram. Advertisement

A record number of strikes were launched against Zaporizhzhia, according to City Council Secretary, Anatoliy Kurtiev.

"In an hour, 17 enemy landings were recorded in the city -- this is the largest number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Kurtiev said in a Telegram post Friday.

Air alerts were issued for most Ukrainian regions on Friday, as officials claimed Russian missiles crossed into Moldovan and Romanian airspace.

"Today, Feb. 10, at 10:18 a.m., two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of Ukraine with Moldova. At 10:33 a.m., these missiles crossed the airspace of Romania. After that, the missiles again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the crossing point of the borders of the three states" the Commander and Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, tweeted Friday.

Advertisement

The Moldovan government summoned the Russian ambassador in response to the reports that the cruise missile crossed over their airspace.

RELATED Zelensky renews appeal for membership in address to European Parliament

"Moldovan FM Nicu Popescu, instructed Moldovan MFA to urgently summon Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov in order to point our to the Russian side the unacceptable violation of our airspace by a Russian missile over the sovereign territory of the Republic of Moldova," Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Daniel Voda, tweeted Friday.

On Friday the Moldovan Prime Minster, Natalia Gavrilita, and her government resigned, amid pressure from Russia.

Ukraine has submitted an official request to the Dutch government requesting American-made F-16 fighter jets.

"Ukraine submitted a request to the Netherlands for the supply of F-16 fighters this was confirmed by Defense Minister Ollongren," the Ukrainian Air Force tweeted Friday.

The British government has said there won't be an immediate transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine but hinted at the possibility of future deliveries.

On Wednesday a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government was "investigating what jets we might be able to give - but to be clear, this is a long-term solution."

French President Emmanuel Macron said French fighter jets would not be delivered to Ukraine in the new few weeks, saying deliveries should focus on "faster" and "more useful" weapons. Macron added that he would not "exclude absolutely anything."