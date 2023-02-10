Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 9:45 AM / Updated at 10:13 AM

'Disaster of the century': Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) visits a tent camp in the aftermath of a major earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Friday. Photo by Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/EPA-EFE
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) visits a tent camp in the aftermath of a major earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Friday. Photo by Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria swelled to more than 21,000 with another 80,000 injured as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured affected areas.

Erdogan called the damage he saw in southern Turkey on Thursday the "disaster of the century." Officials said at least 18,991 have died in Turkey with another 75,523 injured. In Syria, 3,384 have died in numbers reported by government officials and rebel-held territories. They said 5,245 have been injured.

Advertisement

Erdogan was set to visit Adiyaman and Malatya on Friday to meet with victims after traveling to some of the other hardest-hit earthquake areas, including Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adana, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, and Kilis earlier in the week. He said his government continues to marshal resources to help survivors and assist emergency crews.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it delivered 72 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies and treatments to Turkey and Syria.

RELATED Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four

The WHO said a flight into Turkey on Thursday took 37 metric tons into that country while another flight delivered 35 metric tons to Syria.

"These life-saving health supplies are critical for treating the wounded and providing urgent care to all those affected by this tragedy in both countries," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Survivors are facing freezing conditions, continuing aftershocks and very limited access to shelter, food, water, heat and medical care. We're in a race against time to save lives."

RELATED U.S. announces $85M in aid for Turkey, clarifies Syria sanctions policy

Erdogan warned that those involved with the robbing of businesses and attacks during the crisis will be held accountable, saying they "will not leave any room for abuse."

"From now on, these abusers will be subject to the penalties necessary as soon as they have been apprehended," he said, according to CNN.

RELATED Voices: Poor construction caused Turkey's buildings to collapse in earthquake

Latest Headlines

Israeli military veterans march to Supreme Court to oppose judiciary changes
World News // 4 minutes ago
Israeli military veterans march to Supreme Court to oppose judiciary changes
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli military reservists, veterans and their supporters rallied at the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem Friday to protest a radical overhaul that would weaken Israel's judicial system.
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
World News // 1 hour ago
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned along with her pro-European Union government Friday following intense Russian economic and political pressure.
Britain narrowly avoids recession, but faces headwinds in coming year
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain narrowly avoids recession, but faces headwinds in coming year
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's economy flatlined in the fourth quarter, with the gross domestic product showing no change, the government's main statistical agency said Thursday.
South African president declares disaster over electricity crisis
World News // 1 hour ago
South African president declares disaster over electricity crisis
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster as the country endures daily power outages of up to 10 hours.
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
World News // 7 hours ago
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea imposed sanctions against North Korea on Friday in a response to cybercrimes that Seoul says are being used to fund the secretive state's illicit nuclear and missile development programs.
U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations said its first shipment of humanitarian aid reached northwest Syria through Turkey on Thursday as the death toll from the devastating earthquakes in the region soared to more than 21,000.
222 political prisoners released from Nicaragua arrive in U.S.
World News // 18 hours ago
222 political prisoners released from Nicaragua arrive in U.S.
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United States received 222 newly released political prisoners who had been held in prison in Nicaragua on Thursday.
Russia replaces art museum director after criticism of lack of 'moral values'
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia replaces art museum director after criticism of lack of 'moral values'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Russia's Culture Ministry on Thursday announced that it had replaced Zelfira Tregulova, the head of the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, after criticism that the museum under her direction lacked "moral values."
Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four
World News // 17 hours ago
Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A shallow earthquake in Papua New Guinea, destroyed several buildings Thursday including a cafe, killing four people who were inside.
Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage
World News // 21 hours ago
Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Members of the European Parliament on Thursday backed measures that would support the adoption of renewable natural gas and hydrogen into the grid as part of a bloc-wide effort to rely less on fossil fuels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia
U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement