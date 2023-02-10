'Disaster of the century': Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone

1/5

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) visits a tent camp in the aftermath of a major earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Friday. Photo by Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria swelled to more than 21,000 with another 80,000 injured as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured affected areas. Erdogan called the damage he saw in southern Turkey on Thursday the "disaster of the century." Officials said at least 18,991 have died in Turkey with another 75,523 injured. In Syria, 3,384 have died in numbers reported by government officials and rebel-held territories. They said 5,245 have been injured. Advertisement

Erdogan was set to visit Adiyaman and Malatya on Friday to meet with victims after traveling to some of the other hardest-hit earthquake areas, including Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adana, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, and Kilis earlier in the week. He said his government continues to marshal resources to help survivors and assist emergency crews.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it delivered 72 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies and treatments to Turkey and Syria.

The WHO said a flight into Turkey on Thursday took 37 metric tons into that country while another flight delivered 35 metric tons to Syria.

"These life-saving health supplies are critical for treating the wounded and providing urgent care to all those affected by this tragedy in both countries," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Survivors are facing freezing conditions, continuing aftershocks and very limited access to shelter, food, water, heat and medical care. We're in a race against time to save lives."

Erdogan warned that those involved with the robbing of businesses and attacks during the crisis will be held accountable, saying they "will not leave any room for abuse."

"From now on, these abusers will be subject to the penalties necessary as soon as they have been apprehended," he said, according to CNN.