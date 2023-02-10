'Disaster of the century': Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria swelled to more than 21,000 with another 80,000 injured as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured affected areas.
Erdogan called the damage he saw in southern Turkey on Thursday the "disaster of the century." Officials said at least 18,991 have died in Turkey with another 75,523 injured. In Syria, 3,384 have died in numbers reported by government officials and rebel-held territories. They said 5,245 have been injured.