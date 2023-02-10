Russia to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March

1/3

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov (C) and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak (L). Novak on Friday said Russia would cut crude oil production in March "help restore market relations." Photo by Alexey Nikolsky/EPA-EFE/Kremlin pool mandatory credit

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday moved to trim oil production in March, contributing to a recent rally that placed crude oil prices on pace for substantial weekly gains. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the country is selling all of its crude oil output right now, but won't try to do anything more that would support supplies for countries supporting Western-backed sanctions that limit its export options. Advertisement

"In this regard, Russia will voluntarily cut production by 500,000 barrels per day in March," he said, according to the Russian news agency TASS. "This will help restore market relations."

Russia is party to a group called OPEC+, which includes the core members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a handful of non-member state allies. OPEC+ is committed to adjusting production allotments to reflect market conditions, though Russia did not consult the group on its latest decision.

Given the pressure on Russian energy, however, analysts are questioning the move.

"Will Russia really cut or is it just trying to lift prices because of the steep discounts buyers are getting for its crude?" Jeff Mower, the director of oil news for the Americas at S&P Global Commodity Insights, told UPI.

Advertisement

Western sanctions limit the price at which maritime insurers can carry Russian crude oil.

RELATED Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, was up some 1.6% as of 10:45 a.m. EST to trade at $79.36 per barrel. Brent, the global benchmark, was up 1.9% to $86.12 per barrel. Both indices are flirting with an 8% rally on the week.

Weekly gains were supported by pipeline limitations in earthquake-torn Turkey with Friday's tick higher was supported by Russia's announcement.

Saxo Bank in Denmark notes that crude oil prices have been a bit range-bound, with Brent stuck in the mid-$80 range despite Friday's rally. Nevertheless, the volume referenced by Novak represents about 5% of January's output and could exacerbate supply-side concerns.

"If that ends up being the result, the focus will return to OPEC and its resolve to maintain stable prices by potentially adding barrels to offset the loss of Russian barrels at a time where global demand look set to remain robust," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hanson said in an emailed report.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistics office for the Energy Department, is forecasting an average price for Brent of $85 per barrel for the first half of the year. That's expected to drop further to $82 during the second half of the year and to $78 per barrel for 2024.