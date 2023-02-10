Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 11:40 AM

Russia to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov (C) and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak (L). Novak on Friday said Russia would cut crude oil production in March "help restore market relations." Photo by Alexey Nikolsky/EPA-EFE/Kremlin pool mandatory credit
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov (C) and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak (L). Novak on Friday said Russia would cut crude oil production in March "help restore market relations." Photo by Alexey Nikolsky/EPA-EFE/Kremlin pool mandatory credit

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday moved to trim oil production in March, contributing to a recent rally that placed crude oil prices on pace for substantial weekly gains.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the country is selling all of its crude oil output right now, but won't try to do anything more that would support supplies for countries supporting Western-backed sanctions that limit its export options.

Advertisement

"In this regard, Russia will voluntarily cut production by 500,000 barrels per day in March," he said, according to the Russian news agency TASS. "This will help restore market relations."

Russia is party to a group called OPEC+, which includes the core members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a handful of non-member state allies. OPEC+ is committed to adjusting production allotments to reflect market conditions, though Russia did not consult the group on its latest decision.

RELATED UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year

Given the pressure on Russian energy, however, analysts are questioning the move.

"Will Russia really cut or is it just trying to lift prices because of the steep discounts buyers are getting for its crude?" Jeff Mower, the director of oil news for the Americas at S&P Global Commodity Insights, told UPI.

Advertisement

Western sanctions limit the price at which maritime insurers can carry Russian crude oil.

RELATED Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, was up some 1.6% as of 10:45 a.m. EST to trade at $79.36 per barrel. Brent, the global benchmark, was up 1.9% to $86.12 per barrel. Both indices are flirting with an 8% rally on the week.

Weekly gains were supported by pipeline limitations in earthquake-torn Turkey with Friday's tick higher was supported by Russia's announcement.

Saxo Bank in Denmark notes that crude oil prices have been a bit range-bound, with Brent stuck in the mid-$80 range despite Friday's rally. Nevertheless, the volume referenced by Novak represents about 5% of January's output and could exacerbate supply-side concerns.

RELATED Oil prices tumble, benchmark under $100 for first time since May

"If that ends up being the result, the focus will return to OPEC and its resolve to maintain stable prices by potentially adding barrels to offset the loss of Russian barrels at a time where global demand look set to remain robust," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hanson said in an emailed report.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistics office for the Energy Department, is forecasting an average price for Brent of $85 per barrel for the first half of the year. That's expected to drop further to $82 during the second half of the year and to $78 per barrel for 2024.

Advertisement

RELATED OPEC, Russian allies agree to boost oil output 400,000 barrels daily

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions five current and former Bulgarian officials for corruption
World News // 23 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions five current and former Bulgarian officials for corruption
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Five former and current Bulgarian government officials were sanctioned Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged "extensive involvement in corruption."
Norway halts North Sea oil drilling project deemed 'not profitable'
World News // 46 minutes ago
Norway halts North Sea oil drilling project deemed 'not profitable'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A streak of new discoveries of oil and natural gas off the coast of Norway came to an end Friday when the nation's energy regulator said the latest find from Aker BP was not profitable.
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
World News // 59 minutes ago
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Russia fired 71 missiles at Ukraine Friday, 61 of which were intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. The Moldovan government has summoned the Russian ambassador after missile entered their airspace.
Israeli military veterans march to Supreme Court to oppose judiciary changes
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli military veterans march to Supreme Court to oppose judiciary changes
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli military reservists, veterans and their supporters rallied at the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem Friday to protest a radical overhaul that would weaken Israel's judicial system.
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
World News // 2 hours ago
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned along with her pro-European Union government Friday following intense Russian economic and political pressure.
'Disaster of the century': Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone
World News // 3 hours ago
'Disaster of the century': Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria swelled to more than 21,000 with another 80,000 injured as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured affected areas.
Britain narrowly avoids recession, but faces headwinds in coming year
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain narrowly avoids recession, but faces headwinds in coming year
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's economy flatlined in the fourth quarter, with the gross domestic product showing no change, the government's main statistical agency said Thursday.
South African president declares disaster over electricity crisis
World News // 3 hours ago
South African president declares disaster over electricity crisis
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster as the country endures daily power outages of up to 10 hours.
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
World News // 8 hours ago
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea imposed sanctions against North Korea on Friday in a response to cybercrimes that Seoul says are being used to fund the secretive state's illicit nuclear and missile development programs.
U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations said its first shipment of humanitarian aid reached northwest Syria through Turkey on Thursday as the death toll from the devastating earthquakes in the region soared to more than 21,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement