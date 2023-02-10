Norway halts North Sea oil drilling project deemed 'not profitable'

1/3

Aker BP discovered oil near the Ivar Aasen field offshore Norway, but regulators said it was not profitable to pursue "at this time." Photo courtesy of Aker BP

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A streak of new discoveries of oil and natural gas off the coast of Norway came to an end Friday when the nation's energy regulator said the latest find from Aker BP was not profitable. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the nation's energy regulator, reported that Aker BP discovered oil near the existing Ivar Aasen field, which holds more than 200 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves. Advertisement

Aker BP was drilling a wildcat well about six miles north of Ivar Aasen, a well drilled in an area not previously known to contain hydrocarbons. The NPD said the wildcat well ran into hydrocarbons, but added that "initial assessments show that the discovery is not profitable at the present time."

That ends a run that began in mid-January when the Norwegian energy company announced its first commercial natural gas discovery of the year. Equinor on Thursday announced another discovery, this time of oil, near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.

Data from December, the last full month for which the NPD has figures, show Norwegian natural gas production was 1.6% higher than expected, though oil production was 9.7% below the agency's forecast for the month.

The NPD estimates most of the reserves offshore are in the form of natural gas, which supports energy security efforts in a European economy looking to do away with Russian supplies.

Aker BP in its fourth quarter earnings report, released Friday, showed total production of 432,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on average, more than twice as high as year-ago levels.

Total income for the quarter was $3.8 million, compared to $1.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Norwegian energy company expects 2023 production to average between 430,000 and 460,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Capital spending could be as high as $3.5 billion, though only around $450 million of that goes to exploration and production activity.