Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 12:13 PM

Norway halts North Sea oil drilling project deemed 'not profitable'

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Aker BP discovered oil near the Ivar Aasen field offshore Norway, but regulators said it was not profitable to pursue "at this time." Photo courtesy of Aker BP
Aker BP discovered oil near the Ivar Aasen field offshore Norway, but regulators said it was not profitable to pursue "at this time." Photo courtesy of Aker BP

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A streak of new discoveries of oil and natural gas off the coast of Norway came to an end Friday when the nation's energy regulator said the latest find from Aker BP was not profitable.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the nation's energy regulator, reported that Aker BP discovered oil near the existing Ivar Aasen field, which holds more than 200 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves.

Advertisement

Aker BP was drilling a wildcat well about six miles north of Ivar Aasen, a well drilled in an area not previously known to contain hydrocarbons. The NPD said the wildcat well ran into hydrocarbons, but added that "initial assessments show that the discovery is not profitable at the present time."

That ends a run that began in mid-January when the Norwegian energy company announced its first commercial natural gas discovery of the year. Equinor on Thursday announced another discovery, this time of oil, near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.

RELATED Oil production slumps, but Norway remains a strong natural gas producer

Data from December, the last full month for which the NPD has figures, show Norwegian natural gas production was 1.6% higher than expected, though oil production was 9.7% below the agency's forecast for the month.

Advertisement

The NPD estimates most of the reserves offshore are in the form of natural gas, which supports energy security efforts in a European economy looking to do away with Russian supplies.

Aker BP in its fourth quarter earnings report, released Friday, showed total production of 432,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on average, more than twice as high as year-ago levels.

RELATED Rystad Energy: Europe's gas market is improving, but remains precarious

Total income for the quarter was $3.8 million, compared to $1.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Norwegian energy company expects 2023 production to average between 430,000 and 460,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Capital spending could be as high as $3.5 billion, though only around $450 million of that goes to exploration and production activity.

RELATED Norway: We're here to support European energy security

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions five current and former Bulgarian officials for corruption
World News // 23 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions five current and former Bulgarian officials for corruption
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Five former and current Bulgarian government officials were sanctioned Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged "extensive involvement in corruption."
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
World News // 59 minutes ago
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Russia fired 71 missiles at Ukraine Friday, 61 of which were intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. The Moldovan government has summoned the Russian ambassador after missile entered their airspace.
Russia to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday moved to trim oil production in March, contributing to a recent rally that placed crude oil prices on pace for substantial weekly gains.
Israeli military veterans march to Supreme Court to oppose judiciary changes
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli military veterans march to Supreme Court to oppose judiciary changes
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli military reservists, veterans and their supporters rallied at the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem Friday to protest a radical overhaul that would weaken Israel's judicial system.
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
World News // 2 hours ago
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned along with her pro-European Union government Friday following intense Russian economic and political pressure.
'Disaster of the century': Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone
World News // 3 hours ago
'Disaster of the century': Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria swelled to more than 21,000 with another 80,000 injured as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured affected areas.
Britain narrowly avoids recession, but faces headwinds in coming year
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain narrowly avoids recession, but faces headwinds in coming year
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's economy flatlined in the fourth quarter, with the gross domestic product showing no change, the government's main statistical agency said Thursday.
South African president declares disaster over electricity crisis
World News // 3 hours ago
South African president declares disaster over electricity crisis
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster as the country endures daily power outages of up to 10 hours.
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
World News // 8 hours ago
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea imposed sanctions against North Korea on Friday in a response to cybercrimes that Seoul says are being used to fund the secretive state's illicit nuclear and missile development programs.
U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations said its first shipment of humanitarian aid reached northwest Syria through Turkey on Thursday as the death toll from the devastating earthquakes in the region soared to more than 21,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement