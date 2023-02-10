Israeli military veterans march to Supreme Court to oppose judiciary changes

1/4

Israeli army veterans carry the national flag outside the Supreme Court at the conclusion of a three day, 31 mile, pro-democracy march to protest the government's judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on Friday.. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli military reservists, veterans and their supporters rallied at the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem Friday to protest a proposed overhaul of Israel's judicial system. The protest dubbed "Brothers in Arms: The March to Save Democracy" drew about 8,000 opponents of the proposed changes set for a first reading in the Knesset Monday

The planned reforms would weaken the judiciary's power to legally act against the Knesset, allowing a simple majority vote in the Israeli parliament to override judicial decisions on legislation. The government could also appoint members of a panel that chooses new judges.

Lior Schnabel, one of the protest organizers, said the judiciary system changes would end the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary system, threatening Israeli democracy.

He said it would mark "a decision that is the end of democracy."

Schnabel added that the Supreme Court would lose its independence and be filled with "government functionaries."

"They say this is 'reform'; it is not reform, it is destruction that will ultimately doom the state. Nobody, and certainly not a fleeting Knesset majority, has the mandate to destroy Israeli democracy," former military Deputy Chief of the General Staff Matan Vilnai said in a speech at the rally.



Vilnai said the changes would also leave members of the military open to international tribunals without the protection of the Supreme Court.

Mass protests are also set for Saturday as the judicial reform proposal that would let just 61 of the 120 Knesset members override Supreme Court decisions is fast-tracked.