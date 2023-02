A Delta Airlines flight from Edinburgh to New York had to be diverted to Glasgow after flames reportedly were seen shooting out of one of the Boeing 767's engines. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A New York-bound Delta Airlines flight from Scotland had to make an emergency landing in Glasgow after flames reportedly were seen shooting from one of the plane's engines. The Boeing 767 flight departed from Edinburgh en route to New York but had to divert to Glasgow Prestwick Airport shortly after departure. Advertisement

"Delta Flight 209 from Edinburgh to New York-JFK safely diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport," said a spokesperson for Delta Airlines.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

"We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and are working to get them to their final destinations via Edinburgh," the spokesperson continued.

Though authorities have not confirmed if there was a fire on the aircraft, video taken by passengers and posted to social media shows what appears to be flame and smoke shooting out of one of the plane's engines.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a call to help at the airport. "We were requested at 11:23 to assist our fire service partners at Prestwick Airport," a spokesperson said.