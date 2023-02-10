Enbridge sees quarterly returns drop, but remains upbeat after 2022 challenges

1/2

Canadian pipeline company Enbridge took a hit during the fourth quarter, but remains focused on growth opportunities at its assets in the U.S. south. Map courtesy of Enbridge.

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Canadian energy company Enbridge on Friday bucked sector-wide trends by reporting a loss for the fourth quarter, driven by charges related to its natural gas business. Pipeline operator Enbridge reported so-called GAAP earnings, earnings that are standardized to allow for a better comparison to other companies, declined by $2.1 billion. That was attributed to a $1.86 billion impairment on its gas distribution business that came "as a result of the increased cost of capital." Advertisement

That's in contrast to its peers, particularly those in the United States that are reporting hefty quarterly profits on the back of elevated prices for crude oil and natural gas. U.S. supermajor Exxon Mobil reported annual profit of $55.7 billion, its highest return ever.

Some of the woes in general could be attributed to Canada itself. Limited to cross-border pipelines, Canadian oil and natural gas are more or less landlocked and most of its exports go to the United States.

RELATED Canada invokes 1977 treaty to keep Enbridge Line 5 oil flowing

Western Canadian Select, the national benchmark for the price of oil, was trading near $57 per barrel on Friday, compared to $79 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark.

Enbridge, however, has infrastructure that straddles the border with the United States and the company in January took a 10% ownership in the Gray Oak Pipeline that carries oil from the Permian shale basin in Texas.

Advertisement

The company said this acquisition makes it "well-positioned to meet U.S. Gulf Coast demand and access global export markets."

RELATED Shareholder sues Shell alleging climate neglect

Meanwhile, on environmental issues, Enbridge joined forces last year with California-based energy company Occidental Petroleum in the pursuit of carbon capture and storage facilities in the Corpus Christi area of Texas.

It's also an emerging player in the liquefied natural gas sector, which is growing in importance due to Western-backed sanctions that target Russian natural gas.

President and CEO Greg Ebel said that he was optimistic about the future, despite some of the uncertainty from last year. Echoing sentiments from BP for an all-of-the-above energy strategy, Ebel said his company was taking a balanced approach to 2023.

RELATED TotalEnergies doubles net profits with help from higher energy prices

"As we look forward, it is clear the world needs all forms of energy to meet demand. At the same time, there is a global imperative to reduce emissions," he said. "Balancing these priorities is critical and remains foundational to our strategy."