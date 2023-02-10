Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 4:22 AM

Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
South Korea issued its first independent sanctions against North Korean groups and individuals responsible for cybertheft, Seoul said Friday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
South Korea issued its first independent sanctions against North Korean groups and individuals responsible for cybertheft, Seoul said Friday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea imposed sanctions against North Korea on Friday in a response to cybercrimes that Seoul says are being used to fund the secretive state's illicit nuclear and missile development programs.

The sanctions target four North Korean individuals and seven entities, the South's Foreign Ministry announced, including the notorious hacker collective Lazarus Group, which has been tied to hundreds of millions of dollars of cryptocurrency heists.

Advertisement

The actions are South Korea's first independent sanctions against Pyongyang in the cyber sector, the ministry said.

"It is expected that the South Korean government's designation of the subjects of independent sanctions will have the effect of drawing attention to the risks of trading with them and raising awareness in the international community as well as in Korea," the ministry said in a statement.

RELATED North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade

North Korean hackers have stolen more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency since 2017, according to data released Friday by the ministry. More than $600 million of that came in a single heist last March from an online video game network by Lazarus Group.

Malicious cyber attacks account for 30% of North Korea's missile development costs, the ministry said.

Advertisement

The blacklisted individuals include Park Jin Hyok, a hacker who is on the FBI's Most Wanted list of cybercriminals and is connected to the cyberattacks on Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 and the WannaCry ransomware attack in 2017.

RELATED Kim Jong Un visits troops with daughter ahead of military anniversary

In addition to the Lazarus Group, other entities sanctioned by South Korea include Pyongyang Automation University, regarded as the main training center for hackers in North Korea. It is the first time the school has appeared on any country's blacklist.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry also issued pamphlets Friday detailing the techniques behind North Korea's cryptocurrency heists and warning companies against inadvertently hiring North Korean IT workers with disguised identities.

The moves came on the heels of a North Korean military parade in Pyongyang on Wendesday night, which showed off at least 11 Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as launch vehicles believed to carry new solid-fuel ICBMs.

RELATED Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war

A U.N. panel of experts that monitors sanctions reported in March that North Korea is using hacking in an effort to access sensitive technology and generate funds for its illicit nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs.

On Thursday, U.S. and South Korean intelligence agencies issued a joint advisory warning of North Korea's ongoing ransomware threats against healthcare and other critical infrastructure organizations.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

222 political prisoners released from Nicaragua arrive in U.S.
World News // 12 hours ago
222 political prisoners released from Nicaragua arrive in U.S.
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United States received 222 newly released political prisoners who had been held in prison in Nicaragua on Thursday.
Russia replaces art museum director after criticism of lack of 'moral values'
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia replaces art museum director after criticism of lack of 'moral values'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Russia's Culture Ministry on Thursday announced that it had replaced Zelfira Tregulova, the head of the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, after criticism that the museum under her direction lacked "moral values."
Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four
World News // 11 hours ago
Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A shallow earthquake in Papua New Guinea, destroyed several buildings Thursday including a cafe, killing four people who were inside.
Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage
World News // 15 hours ago
Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Members of the European Parliament on Thursday backed measures that would support the adoption of renewable natural gas and hydrogen into the grid as part of a bloc-wide effort to rely less on fossil fuels.
Japan reaches agreement with Philippines for military alliance
World News // 15 hours ago
Japan reaches agreement with Philippines for military alliance
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Japan continued to build military alliances on Thursday with an agreement with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in response to concerns over China.
EU says Twitter submitted incomplete disinformation report
World News // 16 hours ago
EU says Twitter submitted incomplete disinformation report
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Twitter failed to turn in a complete report on how it addresses disinformation.
Bus driver who drove into Quebec daycare charged in deaths of 2 children
World News // 17 hours ago
Bus driver who drove into Quebec daycare charged in deaths of 2 children
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A bus driver who crashed into a Laval, Quebec, daycare killing two children and injuring six others faces first-degree murder charges. Pierre Ny St-Amand also faces attempted murder and assault charges.
United States, Britain sanction seven Russians for cybercrimes
World News // 17 hours ago
United States, Britain sanction seven Russians for cybercrimes
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department, in coordination with Britain, has designated seven individuals linked to the Russian cybercrime organization Trickbot.
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
World News // 18 hours ago
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday it made an oil discovery near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings
World News // 18 hours ago
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Thursday that the government would work to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings over security concerns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia
U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement