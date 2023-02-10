Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure

Moldova Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, and her pro-European Union government have resigned amid intense Russian pressure over the invasion of Ukraine. Gavrilita announced her resignation in a surprise live-streamed video press briefing Friday. Image courtesy Natalia Gavrilita PM/Facebook

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned along with her pro-European Union government Friday following intense Russian economic and political pressure. Moldova President Maia Sandu said in a Facebook post she will consult with parliamentary factions about a new government and will nominate a candidate to replace Gavrilita as Prime Minister.

"I took note of the resignation of Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita," Sandu wrote. "Thank you so much for your enormous sacrifice and efforts to lead the country in a time of so many crises. In spite of unprecedented challenges, the country was governed responsibly, with a lot of attention and dedicated work. We have stability, peace and development -- where others wanted war and bankruptcy. Thank you so much, Natalia!"

Gavrilita said in her live video announcement that Moldova was "entering a new phase, one in which security is our priority."

"If our government had had the same support at home as we had from our European partners, we could have advanced further and faster," Gavrilita said.

The European Union in November announced $250 million to help Moldova with an energy crisis after Russia cut off natural gas to the country over the Ukraine war.



Sandu said at that time that Moldova's "acute energy crisis" was caused by Russia, calling the action "political blackmail" that used energy resources as weapons against democracy.

Moldova is a former Soviet republic with a population of about 2.6 million people. There are elements in Moldova aligned with Russia.

In March 2022, Moldova and the former Soviet republic of Georgia applied to join the EU.

In October the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned two Moldovan oligarchs along with several Russian nationals for their role in attempts to interfere in Moldova's democratic elections.