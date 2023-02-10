Trending
Feb. 10, 2023 / 2:55 PM

U.S. Labor Secretary calls for release of imprisoned Belarusian labor leaders

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh Friday called for Belarus to release imprisoned trade union leaders "unjustly imprisoned" by the authoritarian Lukashenko regime. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Friday called on Belarus to release six trade union leaders imprisoned there on charges that their supporters say are political.

"We call on the Lukashenko regime of Belarus to end its human and labor rights abuses, which include arbitrary arrests, acts of violence, harassment, and intimidation against citizens in Belarus, including trade unionists who exercise their human and labor rights," Walsh said in a statement. "Specifically, we urge the immediate and unconditional release of all trade union leaders and members, and the more than 1,400 political prisoners unjustly imprisoned for participating in peaceful assemblies or for exercising their fundamental freedoms."

Walsh said Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions leaders Aliaksandr Yarashuk, Siarhei Antusevich and Iryna Bud-Husaim were sentenced to one-and-a-half to four years in prison in December.

On Jan. 5, Radio-Electronic Industry Workers Union leaders Henadz Fiadynich, Vasil Berasnieu and Vatslau Areshka were sentenced to between eight and nine years in prison.

They were accused by the autocratic Lukashenko regime of 'harming national security,' 'inciting social hatred,' and 'creating or participating in an extremist group.

The Belarusian government labeled the Radio-Electronic Industry Workers Union an extremist group.

"All of these people suffer from health conditions that require specialized treatment, and we urge their urgent release on humanitarian grounds," Walsh said.

In January the international trade union organization IndustriALL also called for the trade union leaders' release.

"Convicting trade union leaders for exercising their legitimate right to freedom of association constitutes a grave violation of the principles of freedom of association," IndustriALL general Secretary Atle Hoie said in a statement. "Trade union rights lose all meaning in the absence of full respect for those civil liberties enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, particularly concerning the right to freedom and security of the individual, freedom from arbitrary arrest and detention, freedom of opinion and expression, freedom of assembly, the right to a fair trial and the right to protection of trade union property."

In January U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the Lukashenko regime for putting the country's democratic opposition leader on trial in absentia for what Blinken called "baseless charges."

Blinken said then that the United States would not stand by while the Lukashenko regime represses democratic opposition, unionists, journalists and human rights defenders.

