Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 9:46 PM

Russia replaces art museum director after criticism of lack of 'moral values'

By Adam Schrader
State Tretyakov Gallery General Director Zelfira Tregulova speaks during the vernissage of the exhibition 'On the way to the temple' at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia, in October. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
State Tretyakov Gallery General Director Zelfira Tregulova speaks during the vernissage of the exhibition 'On the way to the temple' at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia, in October. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Russia's Culture Ministry on Thursday announced that it had replaced Zelfira Tregulova, the head of the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, after criticism that the museum under her direction lacked "moral values."

"Elena Pronicheva, who has headed the Polytechnic Museum since 2020, has been appointed the new General Director of the State Tretyakov Gallery," reads the statement from Russia's Culture Ministry.

Advertisement

"She will replace Zelfira Tregulova, who is leaving the position of the general director of the museum due to the expiration of her employment contract."

Tregulova had led the art museum since 2015 and Russian officials praised her for the "many large-scale exhibitions" and educational programs that the institution held under her leadership.

RELATED U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch

In a separate statement on Telegram, Russia's Culture Ministry noted that Tregulova also took part in the working group preparing proposals for amending Russia's constitution.

"A creative and educational center, workshops for children, teenagers and adults have also been opened, educational online projects have been launched and more," the statement reads.

However, the news came after The Moscow Times obtained a copy of a letter sent by the ministry to the Tretyakov Gallery demanding a report "on the issue of bringing the content of permanent exhibitions and exhibitions in the State Tretyakov Gallery in line with spiritual and moral values."

Advertisement

The Culture Ministry gave Tregulova until Monday to respond to a complaint filed by a man named Sergei Shadrin, who said that the museum was not complying with a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in November.

Russia's state news agency TASS prepared a biography on Pronicheva, Tregulova's replacement, which noted that she was born in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

Last April, Ukraine said that Russian forces had stormed the Melitopol Museum of Local History and stole rare Scythian gold artifacts.

RELATED Defendants seek dismissal of copyright lawsuit filed by collage artist Deborah Roberts

"This is one of the largest and most expensive collections in Ukraine, and today we don't know where they took it, whether it was hidden or stolen," Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said at the time.

"We don't know about its fate, but of course this gold has been stolen from our community, and I hope that we will be able to get it back."

RELATED UNESCO adds Ukrainian city Odesa to World Heritage list amid Russian war

Read More

Ukrainian art dealer sentenced for heist of Paul Signac painting from French museum

Latest Headlines

Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four
World News // 5 hours ago
Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A shallow earthquake in Papua New Guinea, destroyed several buildings Thursday including a cafe, killing four people who were inside.
U.S. citizen among 222 released from Nicaraguan prison
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. citizen among 222 released from Nicaraguan prison
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United States received 222 newly released political prisoners who had been held in prison in Nicaragua on Thursday, one of whom is a U.S. citizen.
Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage
World News // 9 hours ago
Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Members of the European Parliament on Thursday backed measures that would support the adoption of renewable natural gas and hydrogen into the grid as part of a bloc-wide effort to rely less on fossil fuels.
Japan reaches agreement with Philippines for military alliance
World News // 9 hours ago
Japan reaches agreement with Philippines for military alliance
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Japan continued to build military alliances on Thursday with an agreement with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in response to concerns over China.
EU says Twitter submitted incomplete disinformation report
World News // 10 hours ago
EU says Twitter submitted incomplete disinformation report
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Twitter failed to turn in a complete report on how it addresses disinformation.
Bus driver who drove into Quebec daycare charged in deaths of 2 children
World News // 11 hours ago
Bus driver who drove into Quebec daycare charged in deaths of 2 children
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A bus driver who crashed into a Laval, Quebec, daycare killing two children and injuring six others faces first-degree murder charges. Pierre Ny St-Amand also faces attempted murder and assault charges.
United States, Britain sanction seven Russians for cybercrimes
World News // 11 hours ago
United States, Britain sanction seven Russians for cybercrimes
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department, in coordination with Britain, has designated seven individuals linked to the Russian cybercrime organization Trickbot.
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
World News // 12 hours ago
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday it made an oil discovery near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings
World News // 12 hours ago
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Thursday that the government would work to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings over security concerns.
Shareholder sues Shell alleging climate neglect
World News // 12 hours ago
Shareholder sues Shell alleging climate neglect
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The company's environmental objectives are "fundamentally flawed," the law firm ClientEarth alleges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement