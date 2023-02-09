U.S. citizen among 222 released from Nicaraguan prison

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States received 222 political prisoners who had been held in prison in Nicaragua on Thursday, one of whom is a U.S. citizen. File photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United States received 222 newly released political prisoners who had been held in prison in Nicaragua on Thursday, one of whom is a U.S. citizen. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the release of prisoners and cooperation between the United States and Nicaragua is a sign of progress. Advertisement

"We welcome the 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners released by the Government of Nicaragua today," Blinken tweeted. "We will continue to support improved conditions for the Nicaraguan people."

Blinken said political and business leaders, journalists and students were among those who were released after enduring "lengthy, unjust detentions."

All 222 people touched down at Dulles International Airport in Virginia Thursday. They will be provided medical and legal assistance by the U.S. government to "ease their travel," according to the State Department.

"The release of these individuals, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, by the Government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern," Blinken said in a statement.

The State Department warns against traveling to Nicaragua, citing its arbitrary enforcement of laws among its active travel advisories. The warning mentions increased wrongful detentions and the seizure of personal property.

The department also warns that Nicaraguan officials may not send notification when a U.S. citizen or other foreign national is arrested, making release difficult.