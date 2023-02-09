United States, Britain sanction seven Russians for cybercrimes

The United States and Britain have sanctioned seven Russian citizens for cybercrimes related to the Trickbot group, a cybercrime organization that launches ransomware attacks. File Photo by Christopher Schirner/ Flickr

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department, in coordination with Britain, has designated seven individuals linked to the Russian cybercrime organization Trickbot. "Russia is a haven for cybercriminals, where groups such as Trickbot freely perpetrate malicious cyber activities against the U.S., the U.K., and allies and partners," the Treasury Department said in a news release Thursday. Advertisement

"These malicious cyber activities have targeted critical infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities during a global pandemic, in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the press release continues.

Trickbot is a virus that was developed from the the Dyre Trojan virus, which infects computers and steals financial data. The Trickbot virus was responsible for a series of ransomware attacks against hospitals in the United States.

"In one of these attacks, the Trickbot Group deployed ransomware abasing three Minnesota medical facilities, disrupting their computer networks and telephones, and causing a diversion of ambulances," the Treasury Department said.

"Members of the Trickbot Group publicly gloated over the ease of targeting the medical facilities and the speed with which the ransoms were paid to the group," the press release continues.

According to the Treasury Department, "current members of the Trickbot Group are associated with Russian Intelligence Services."

The British government announced sanctions against the same individuals in coordination with the United States. The sanctions are the "first wave of new coordinated action against international cybercrime," the British government said in a news release.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the cyberattacks "cause real damage to people's lives and livelihoods. We will always put our national security first by protecting the U.K. and our allies from serious organized crime -- whatever its form and wherever it originates."

The sanctioned individuals are:

