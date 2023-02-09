Trending
Feb. 9, 2023 / 1:01 PM

EU says Twitter submitted incomplete disinformation report

By Patrick Hilsman
The European Commission says Twitter has failed to submit a complete report on how it identifies and addresses disinformation on its platform. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Twitter failed to turn in a complete report on how the social media platform addresses disinformation, according to the European Union's executive body, the European Commission.

Last year, the European Parliament approved the Digital Services Act, which requires social media outlets to submit reports detailing disinformation and foreign influence on their platforms.

According to European Commission, Twitter submitted incomplete data, without a defined plan for how the company would work with fact-checkers to confront disinformation.

"All signatories have submitted their reports on time, using an agreed harmonized reporting template aiming to address all commitments and measures they signed onto," the European Commission said in a news release Thursday.

"This is however, not fully the case for Twitter, whose report is short of data, with no information on commitments to empower the fact-checking community," the press release continued.

Social media companies are required to provide information on how they identify disinformation and manipulation and how they address monetized propaganda under the new regulation.

For the time being, the reports are voluntary, but when the Digital Services Act becomes enforceable, which is expected to happen the year, companies that don't comply could be subject to legal actions, including fines.

"I am disappointed to see that Twitter report lags behind others and I expect a more serious commitment to their obligations stemming from the code," said Vera Jourava, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency,

"Russia is engaged also in a full-blown disinformation war and the platforms need to live up to their responsibilities," Jourava added.

Latest Headlines

Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage
World News // 9 minutes ago
Europe backs measures for future hydrogen and biomethane usage
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Members of the European Parliament on Thursday backed measures that would support the adoption of renewable natural gas and hydrogen into the grid as part of a bloc-wide effort to rely less on fossil fuels.
Japan reaches agreement with Philippines for military alliance
World News // 11 minutes ago
Japan reaches agreement with Philippines for military alliance
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Japan continued to build military alliances on Thursday with an agreement with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in response to concerns over China.
Bus driver who drove into Quebec daycare charged in deaths of 2 children
World News // 2 hours ago
Bus driver who drove into Quebec daycare charged in deaths of 2 children
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A bus driver who crashed into a Laval, Quebec, daycare killing two children and injuring six others faces first-degree murder charges. Pierre Ny St-Amand also faces attempted murder and assault charges.
United States, Britain sanction seven Russians for cybercrimes
World News // 2 hours ago
United States, Britain sanction seven Russians for cybercrimes
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department, in coordination with Britain, has designated seven individuals linked to the Russian cybercrime organization Trickbot.
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
World News // 2 hours ago
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday it made an oil discovery near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings
World News // 2 hours ago
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Thursday that the government would work to remove Chinese-made cameras from government buildings over security concerns.
Shareholder sues Shell alleging climate neglect
World News // 3 hours ago
Shareholder sues Shell alleging climate neglect
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The company's environmental objectives are "fundamentally flawed," the law firm ClientEarth alleges.
Zelensky renews appeal for membership in address to European Parliament
World News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky renews appeal for membership in address to European Parliament
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to stay the course in its support for Ukraine in its struggle with Russia Thursday.
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea held a massive military parade, state media reported Thursday, with an unprecedented number of ICBMs and a possible new solid-fuel missile on display.
Britain targets Russian companies, 'Kremlin elites' in new sanctions package
World News // 12 hours ago
Britain targets Russian companies, 'Kremlin elites' in new sanctions package
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a visit to London, the British government unleashed a new round of sanctions targeting Russian military companies and those it described as "Kremlin elites."
