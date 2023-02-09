Zelensky renews appeal for membership in address to European Parliament

1/5

At the close of Volodymyr Zelensky's appearance before the assembly, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, unfurled the flag of the EU and presented it to the Ukrainian president to rapturous applause from lawmakers, EU leaders and staff in the chamber. Photo courtesy of Eric Vidal/European Union

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to stay the course in its support for Ukraine in its struggle with Russia during a speech before a special session of the European Parliament in Brussels Thursday. Zelensky received standing ovations both at the beginning and close of his speech, during which he was forced to pause at least twice to allow spontaneous applause from lawmakers and officials to die down. Advertisement

Opening his address with "Slava Ukraini!" or "Glory to Ukraine!" which was chanted back at him by MEPs, Zelensky thanked the 700-strong audience of lawmakers and leaders for the unwavering support given to Ukraine since Russia's invasion of his country that began last year, saying it represented all that a modern, peaceful Europe gives to the world.

Zelensky declared that "Ukraine is going to be a member of the European Union -- the European Union that is winning.''

Ukraine was granted EU-member candidate status in June after applying to join the 27-country bloc in February last year.

During his speech Thursday, he warned that Russia's aggression against Ukraine threatens "the European way of life, the European standard of life, the European rules of life ... the rule of law.''

"All of us enjoy this common European history," he said, adding that Putin was attempting to "annihilate" European values through "total war."

He said Ukraine would not allow that, adding that Putin was "a dictator" using Soviet weapons and "dictatorial regimes" to achieve his aim.

"We must defend ourselves. It's important not only for the states of Europe, not only for the communities and societies of Europe," Zelensky said.

"The precondition of [our dreams for our children and grandchildren] is peace and security."

Neither will be guaranteed if "we do not overcome the anti-European force that is trying to steal from all of us our Europe," he added.

Zelensky thanked the European Union for its support of ordinary Ukrainians and those who "spread the truth" about Russia, and all who continue to stand with Ukraine.

He ended by thanking the EU for the arms, supplies, energy equipment and fuel it has provided to Ukraine.

Afterward, Zelensky met with leaders from the 27 countries that make up the EU who are gathered in Brussels for a summit.

On Wednesday, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, addressed parliament and had an audience with King Charles III, before moving on to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In talks with all the leaders, Zelensky has pushed hard for advanced fighter jets to be supplied to Ukraine to help it win back control of its skies which are currently under Russian control.

Britain, which when Zelensky arrived in London was only offering to train Ukrainian pilots on ''advanced NATO-standard'' fighters had, by the time he departed for Paris upped its offer to potentially supply Typhoon or F-35 fighters as a longer-term goal after Sunak said ''nothing was off the table''.

Downing Street said Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was looking at which fast jets could be sent to Ukraine but stressed that it would take time due to the length of time required to train pilots.

Russia's embassy in London warned the British government that sending fighter planes to Ukraine would have "military and political consequences for the European continent and the entire world, according to the state-run TASS news agency.