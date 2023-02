Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) conclude their joint press remarks at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Japan continued to build military alliances on Thursday with an agreement with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in response to concerns over China. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has continued to reshape the country's military stature since signing new directives late last year that would allow Japan to do more with its military beyond its past post-World War II limitations. Advertisement

The agreement would allow Japan to send troops to the Philippines for disaster response and military drills. Japan has signed agreements with Britain and Australia as well.

Kishida also announced during a joint news conference in Tokyo a support package for the Philippines worth $4.6 billion through March 2024 with funds from Japan's government and business community.

"Japan and the Philippines are neighbors across the sea as well as strategic partners sharing fundamental values," Kishida said.

The cooperation comes as fears swirl around China possibly taking more aggressive military action against Taiwan, a move that would upset the region.

Ties between the Philippines and Japan are "stronger than ever as we navigate together the rough waters affecting our region," Marcos said. He added that the two countries would increase their cooperation "across a wide range of mutually beneficial cooperation."