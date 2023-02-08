Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 11:55 AM

TotalEnergies doubles net profits with help from higher energy prices

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
French energy company TotalEnergies said its high profits came in part as a result of improved sales of liquefied natural gas. Photo courtesy of TotalEnergies.
French energy company TotalEnergies said its high profits came in part as a result of improved sales of liquefied natural gas. Photo courtesy of TotalEnergies.

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- French energy company TotalEnergies on Wednesday added its name to the growing list of energy companies posting record-setting profits on the back of higher commodities after reporting net profits doubled from year-ago levels.

TotalEnergies reported full-year 2022 profit of $36.2 billion, twice as high as the previous year. Adjusted net income for the three-month period ending in December was $7.6 billion, compared with $6.8 billion during the same period in 2021.

Advertisement

CEO Patrick Pouyanne said gains were supported by the elevated commodity prices that came largely as a result of the western sanctions on Russian energy that followed its invasion of Ukraine.

"While down from the previous quarter highs due to uncertainties about the demand outlook, fourth quarter oil and gas prices, as well as refining margins, remained strong in a supply-constrained market," he said.

RELATED BP to up investment into oil and gas as profits double

The company sold its crude oil at an average price of $88.8 per barrel for Brent, the global benchmark, compared to $79.8 per barrel from the same period in 2021. Third quarter 2022 levels, however, were closer to $100 per barrel for TotalEnergies.

Its realized price for natural gas, referencing the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub, was $6.10 per million British thermal units (MBtu) in the fourth quarter, compared to third quarter levels of $7.90/MBtu. Fourth quarter 2021 levels were closer to $4.80/MBtu.

Advertisement

Brent was trading around $84 per barrel, while Henry Hub was around $2.50/Mbtu during mid-day trading on Wednesday.

RELATED Shell's Q4 earnings boosted by natural gas

Prices declined during the latter half of the year as global markets adjusted to the loss of Russian supplies. Pouyanne added that total hydrocarbon production increased by 5% during the period, while sales of liquefied natural gas -- an important bridge to European energy security -- increased by 22%.

"Continuing its growth momentum in LNG, TotalEnergies is strengthening its unique position in Europe in 2023 with the commissioning of two floating regasification terminals, the first of which, located in Lubmin, Germany, is operational," the company stated.

For the year, however, the company reported that total crude oil production increased by 3% compared with 2021 levels, while natural gas production declined by 6% from year-ago levels.

RELATED House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions

Bloated profits and a focus on shareholder returns over new investments in production are a growing source of concern.

"It's outrageous," U.S. President Joe Biden said during his State of the Union address. "They invested too little of that profit to increase domestic production and keep gas prices down."

Energy prices are among the largest contributors to consumer inflation.

Latest Headlines

China: Biden's SOTU comments 'not conducive to building trust' amid tensions
World News // 4 minutes ago
China: Biden's SOTU comments 'not conducive to building trust' amid tensions
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning hit back at President Joe Biden Wednesday for comments during his State of The Union address that she implied sought to drive division between the two countries.
IEA: Utility emissions are at a "tipping point" due to increase in renewable energy
World News // 1 hour ago
IEA: Utility emissions are at a "tipping point" due to increase in renewable energy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Global demand for electricity is on the rise, but so too are advancements in low-polluting renewable sources of energy, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said.
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
World News // 4 hours ago
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday pledged assistance to victims of massive earthquakes that killed thousands in Turkey and Syria this week.
British antitrust probe finds Microsoft's $69 billion Activision merger would limit gamers' choice
World News // 1 hour ago
British antitrust probe finds Microsoft's $69 billion Activision merger would limit gamers' choice
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A $69 billion takeover deal by Microsoft of British game developer Activision was thrown into further doubt Wednesday after the British antitrust regulator ruled it would reduce competition in the market.
Australian minister rejects coal mine near Great Barrier Reef
World News // 2 hours ago
Australian minister rejects coal mine near Great Barrier Reef
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Australia's environment minister on Wednesday rejected a bid for a coal mine near the Great Barrier Reef, marking the first time ever that such a project there has been denied under its environmental laws.
Zelensky calls for aid from British parliament; RAF to train pilots on advanced jet fighters
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky calls for aid from British parliament; RAF to train pilots on advanced jet fighters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Wednesday on a surprise visit to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and deliver an address to parliament.
New Zealand intercepts $317M worth of cocaine left floating in the Pacific
World News // 6 hours ago
New Zealand intercepts $317M worth of cocaine left floating in the Pacific
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- New Zealand authorities announced Wednesday the seizure of a 3.5 ton haul of cocaine with a street value of $317 million in a major anti-drugs operation carried out in the middle of the Pacific.
Kim Jong Un visits troops with daughter ahead of military anniversary
World News // 7 hours ago
Kim Jong Un visits troops with daughter ahead of military anniversary
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited troops and attended a military banquet on the 75th anniversary of the army's founding, state media reported Wednesday, accompanied by his daughter in her latest public appearance.
Erdogan declares state of emergency in Turkey, as death toll exceeds 7,800
World News // 1 day ago
Erdogan declares state of emergency in Turkey, as death toll exceeds 7,800
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a three-month state of emergency on Tuesday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria rose to over 7,800.
State Department approves Poland's $10B rocket purchase from Lockheed Martin
World News // 17 hours ago
State Department approves Poland's $10B rocket purchase from Lockheed Martin
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Poland now has approval to buy $10 billion worth of rocket-propelled weapons systems in a move announced by the U.S. State Department Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement