Feb. 8, 2023 / 2:08 PM / Updated at 2:17 PM

Bus crashes into Quebec daycare, killing two children

By Patrick Hilsman

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Two children were killed and at least six others were injured when a bus crashed into a daycare center in Quebec on Wednesday, police said.

Police in the town of Laval said they have arrested the 51-year-old bus driver, who worked for the Société de transport de Laval, for homicide and reckless driving.

Witnesses told CBC that the driver was nude and acting erratically during the crash. The mayor of Laval, Stéphane Boyer, said the driver worked for the transit agency for about 10 years but didn't have any other notable incidents on record.

Rescue workers said twelve people needed medical care.

Police spokesperson Erika Landry said the six children taken to the hospital are expected to recover safely.

The Société de transport de Laval released a statement after the tragedy saying that they are cooperating with investigators and expressing condolences to those who are affected, "our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government would offer assistance where needed.

"Obviously we're all hoping and praying that the kids are alright or that they pull through and get well soon. I can't imagine what the families are going through but obviously if there's anything the federal government can do we will be there but I know the first responders and everyone is very active on this right now," Trudeau said.

