World News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 8:18 AM / Updated at 8:24 AM

Zelensky visits Britain as RAF prepares to train pilots on advanced jet-fighters

By Paul Godfrey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Wednesday, his first visit to what is one of his key allies, for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Wednesday, his first visit to what is one of his key allies, for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Wednesday on a surprise visit to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and deliver an address to parliament.

Zelensky's trip, only his second outside Ukraine since Russia invaded a year ago, comes as Britain is increasing its supply of offensive weaponry, including tanks, and is preparing to train Ukrainian pilots in sophisticated NATO-standard fighter aircraft.

Sunak and Zelensky discussed a two-pronged approach to British support for Ukraine, starting with an immediate surge of military equipment to help counter Russia's spring offensive, reinforced by long-term support, according to a statement from Downing Street.

The prime minister was also expected to offer Britain's backing for Zelensky's plans to work towards a ''just and lasting peace'' for Ukraine.

RELATED U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine

Sunak's offer includes more training for Ukrainian forces, expanding it to fighter jet pilots to ensure Ukraine can defend its skies well into the future, the British government said.

''The training will ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future. As part of that long-term capability investment, the U.K. will work with Ukraine and international allies to coordinate collective support to meet Ukraine's defensive needs,'' the statement reads.

Britain also offered to immediately begin a training program for Ukrainian marines.

RELATED Netherlands joins Denmark, Germany to deliver refurbished Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

The training will be in addition to the recruit training program already running in Britain, which has seen 10,000 Ukrainian troops brought to battle readiness in the last six months, and which will upskill a further 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year.

Britain will continue to work with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the international community to scale the program up in 2023.

Ukrainian troops arrived in Britain last week to begin training to command Challenger 2 tanks, following Sunak's decision last month to send 14 of the main battle tanks to Ukraine.

RELATED Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with allies in Germany on Ukraine aid

Sunak also offered to provide Ukraine with longer-range capabilities aimed at disrupting Russia's ability to continually target Ukraine's civilian and critical national infrastructure and help relieve pressure on Ukraine's frontlines.

Zelensky and his officials also met with defense and security chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of the Air Staff, to discuss the details of the training program.

The surprise visit came as Zelensky has also been mulling a trip to meet with EU leaders in Brussels.

Leaders are set to hold a summit of the European Council beginning Thursday but following security concerns brought up by leaked plans for Zelensky to visit European Council Presidential Spokesperson Barney Leyts tweeted Monday that EU Council President Charles Michel had invited Zelensky to a ''future'' summit of the council without sharing a specific date.

