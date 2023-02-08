Trending
Feb. 8, 2023

Turkish President Erdogan to survey earthquake damage as death toll rises

By Clyde Hughes
Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble on the second day following an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on on Tuesday. Photo by AKUT Association/UPI
Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble on the second day following an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on on Tuesday. Photo by AKUT Association/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to arrive in southern Turkey on Wednesday to examine some of the worst damage from Monday's earthquake that devastated his country and Syria, leaving thousands dead in its wake.

Emergency crews continued to dig through rubble from toppled structures, some with little sleep, in hopes of finding survivors and recovering bodies. Turkey, a member of NATO and the European Union, has asked for international help in response to the crisis.

"We are facing one of the biggest disasters not only of the history of the Turkish Republic but also of our geography and the world," said Erdogan, according to Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan will visit the center city of Kahramanmaras along with the Pazarcik district. He will then follow up with a trip to Hatay. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake and its powerful aftershocks caused significant damage in those areas.

Turkey's disaster agency officials have put the country's death toll at 7,108 on Wednesday with 49,910 injuries. Turkey declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces: Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The Syria Civil Defense, better known as the White Helmets, said in non-government-controlled areas in northwestern Syria, there have been more than 1,280 deaths and 2,600-plus injuries.

The humanitarian aid agency that has assisted Syrians caught in the decade-long civil war in the country, said four of its volunteers were among the dead from the earthquake.

The United Nations said on Tuesday it will send $25 million to the affected region to spur more humanitarian aid. The fund from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund would help charities in both countries provide services to those in need.

"Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, says he wants to assure the people there that they are not alone and that the humanitarian community will support them every step of the way out of this crisis," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing.

The weather is also playing a factor in rescue and recovery efforts with freezing temperatures slowing as many who survived are exposed because of heavily damaged infrastructure. Those who are trapped in the rubble have now gone days without food and water along with a risk of hypothermia.

"We have to fight against the weather and the earthquake at the same time," said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The World Health Organization said about 23 million people in the region were in need of aid because of the earthquake and its aftermath.

