Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 10:24 AM

British antitrust probe finds Microsoft's $69 billion Activision merger would limit gamers' choice

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
Attendees experience Sony's Call of Duty WW II booth at the E3 Expo in Los Angeles. Britain's antitrust regulator advised Wednesday that Microsoft's proposed take-over of British gaming developer Activision would raise prices and be detrimental to consumer choice and innovation. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Attendees experience Sony's Call of Duty WW II booth at the E3 Expo in Los Angeles. Britain's antitrust regulator advised Wednesday that Microsoft's proposed take-over of British gaming developer Activision would raise prices and be detrimental to consumer choice and innovation. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A $69 billion takeover deal by Microsoft of British game developer Activision was thrown into further doubt Wednesday after the British antitrust regulator ruled it would reduce competition in the market leading to higher prices and fewer choices for the country's gamers.

The preliminary findings of the Competition and Markets Authority investigation also said the deal could stifle innovation in gaming from which British players currently benefit, including the "important" rivalry between Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation.

Advertisement

Both currently offer some of Activision's best known games including Guitar Hero, World of Warcraft and Call of Duty, but that could change if the merger goes through, warned the CMA.

The five-month investigation determined that the merger could also make Microsoft even stronger in cloud gaming, stifling competition in this growing market and harming British gamers who cannot afford expensive consoles.

Advertisement

Microsoft already accounts for an estimated 60% to 70% of global cloud gaming services and also has other important strengths in cloud gaming from owning Xbox and Windows -- the leading PC operating system -- and a global cloud computing infrastructure, according to the report.

Buying one of the world's most important game publishers, the CMA said, would reinforce this strong position and substantially reduce the competition that Microsoft would otherwise face in Britain's cloud gaming market.

"Being able to offer popular games will be important for cloud gaming providers to attract users as the market continues to grow and develop.

RELATED FTC files complaint to block Microsoft's $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard

"The evidence available to the CMA currently indicates that Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision's games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service,'' the report said.

The CMA's investigation included site visits and hearings with business leaders at Microsoft and Activision, analyzing over 3 million internal documents from both companies to understand their views on the market, commissioning an independent survey of British gamers, and gathering evidence from other gaming console providers, game publishers, and cloud gaming service providers.

The British regulator's intervention comes two months after the Federal Trade Commission filed a suit to block the takeover.

Advertisement

Microsoft responded with a 37-page filing explaining how the deal would not harm competition, noting that the company publicly pledged to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo if the deal goes forward.

"The acquisition of a single game by the third-place console manufacturer cannot upend a highly competitive industry. That is particularly so when the manufacturer has made clear it will not withhold the game," the filing from Microsoft's legal team read.

Microsoft also said it had offered a 10-year deal to Sony for simultaneous releases of Call of Duty games, but that Sony refuses to accept the deal.

Microsoft signed a deal to acquire Activision, the largest gaming acquisition in history and Microsoft's most expensive ever, in January 2022.

Gaming is the biggest form of entertainment in Britain worth about $5 billion annually, more than is spent on pay TV, video streaming, cinema, music or books.

Thousands of games are available on consoles and PCs, but gamers spend much of their time and money on a handful of so-called AAA games including Activision's Call of Duty.

Read More

Microsoft files response to antitrust action 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date

Latest Headlines

Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
World News // 2 hours ago
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday pledged assistance to victims of massive earthquakes that killed thousands in Turkey and Syria this week.
Australian minister rejects coal mine near Great Barrier Reef
World News // 1 hour ago
Australian minister rejects coal mine near Great Barrier Reef
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Australia's environment minister on Wednesday rejected a bid for a coal mine near the Great Barrier Reef, marking the first time ever that such a project there has been denied under its environmental laws.
Zelensky visits Britain as RAF prepares to train pilots on advanced jet-fighters
World News // 2 hours ago
Zelensky visits Britain as RAF prepares to train pilots on advanced jet-fighters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Wednesday on a surprise visit to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and deliver an address to parliament.
New Zealand intercepts $317M worth of cocaine left floating in the Pacific
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand intercepts $317M worth of cocaine left floating in the Pacific
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- New Zealand authorities announced Wednesday the seizure of a 3.5 ton haul of cocaine with a street value of $317 million in a major anti-drugs operation carried out in the middle of the Pacific.
Kim Jong Un visits troops with daughter ahead of military anniversary
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un visits troops with daughter ahead of military anniversary
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited troops and attended a military banquet on the 75th anniversary of the army's founding, state media reported Wednesday, accompanied by his daughter in her latest public appearance.
Erdogan declares state of emergency in Turkey, as death toll exceeds 7,800
World News // 1 day ago
Erdogan declares state of emergency in Turkey, as death toll exceeds 7,800
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a three-month state of emergency on Tuesday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria rose to over 7,800.
State Department approves Poland's $10B rocket purchase from Lockheed Martin
World News // 15 hours ago
State Department approves Poland's $10B rocket purchase from Lockheed Martin
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Poland now has approval to buy $10 billion worth of rocket-propelled weapons systems in a move announced by the U.S. State Department Tuesday.
Netherlands joins Denmark, Germany to deliver refurbished Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Netherlands joins Denmark, Germany to deliver refurbished Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Netherlands will join Denmark and Germany to help deliver 100 refurbished German-built Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands said Tuesday.
Former London police officer sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes
World News // 23 hours ago
Former London police officer sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A former officer for London's Metropolitan Police Department has been sentenced to life in prison for a series of sex crimes against women while he was a police officer.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mulls trip to Brussels
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mulls trip to Brussels
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is mulling new trips abroad to attend international events, including a possible meeting with European Union officials in Brussels, government officials say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement