Feb. 7, 2023 / 11:09 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mulls trip to Brussels

By Patrick Hilsman
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is mulling more foreign trips, the Ukrainian Minster of Foreign Affairs says. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is mulling new trips abroad to attend international events, including a possible meeting with European Union officials in Brussels, government officials say.

"Eucopresident has invited @ZelenskyyUa to participate in person in a future summit of the European Council #EUCO. For security reasons, no further information will be provided," European Council Presidential Spokesperson, Barney Leyts, tweeted Tuesday.

The European Council will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss the Russian war in Ukraine, the economy and migration.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reiterated that Zelensky had previously stated his travel plans would be contingent on him being able to bring results for Ukraine, and the situation on the front lines of the war with Russia.

"Guided by these two criteria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on some of the president's visits, but when and where they will take place, you will find out from the president himself and from his office," Kuleba said.

During a visit to Kyiv last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged to create an international center to address war crimes linked to the Russian invasion.

"It will coordinate the collection of evidence, it will be embedded in the joint investigation team, which is supported by our agency Eurojust," von der Leyen said.

In December, Zelensky visited the White House and addressed the United States Congress during his first, and so far only, foreign trip since the begging of the full-scale invasion.

Zelensky hints at anti-corruption reforms after resignations Ukraine's Zelensky: Russians, Belarusians shouldn't be allowed at Olympics Ukraine confirms Soledar withdrawal, two missing Britons confirmed dead

