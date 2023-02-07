Trending
World News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 11:38 AM

Former London police officer sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes

By Matt Bernardini
David Carrick, a former London Metropolitan Police officer, was sentenced to at least 32 years in prison on Tuesday, for a series of sex crimes. Photo courtesy the Crown Prosecution Service
David Carrick, a former London Metropolitan Police officer, was sentenced to at least 32 years in prison on Tuesday, for a series of sex crimes. Photo courtesy the Crown Prosecution Service

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A former officer for London's Metropolitan Police Department has been sentenced to life in prison for a series of sex crimes against women while he was a police officer.

David Carrick, 48, must serve a minimum of 32 years before he can be considered for release, after a judge said that he used his position to take "monstrous advantage," of his victims.

"You behaved as if you were untouchable," Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said. "You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you. For nearly two decades you were proved right."

She added that the former officer would endure a "difficult time in custody."

Carrick was arrested and suspended in October 2021 after being accused of using his position of authority to manipulate and abuse women over the course of at least 18 years.

Carrick's abuse and harassment of his victims included mental, emotional and physical elements, authorities said. He allegedly locked women in a small compartment in his home in southern England and withheld food, deprived them of sleep, forced them to clean his home in the nude and urinated on them, according to Sky News.

The former officer also controlled his victims financially, isolating them from friends and family and referring to them as "slaves," prosecutors said.

"This man abused women in the most disgusting manner," said Metropolitan Commissioner Mark Rowley. "It is sickening. We've let women and girls down and indeed we've let Londoners down. The women who suffered and survived this violence have been unimaginably brave and courageous in coming forward."

The Met launched an investigation into Carrick following his 2021 rape charge. The Hertfordshire Constabulary also investigated allegations against him and his history. They found numerous incidents reported against him both on- and off-duty. Some incidents were handled internally and some did not result in any criminal offense filings.

Last month, Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 charges of crimes against 12 women, including 24 counts of rape.

"As a serving police officer, David Carrick has brought shame on the profession and was not fit to wear the uniform," Detective Inspector Moor said, according to the New York Times. "But I hope that our determination to get justice for the victims in this case will go some way to reassuring the public that nobody is above the law."

