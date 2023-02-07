Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 6:52 PM

State Department approves Poland's $10B rocket purchase from Lockheed Martin

By Simon Druker
1/5
Poland now has approval to buy $10 billion worth of rocket-propelled weapons systems (pictured) from Lockheed Martin, in a move announced by the U.S. State Department Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin
Poland now has approval to buy $10 billion worth of rocket-propelled weapons systems (pictured) from Lockheed Martin, in a move announced by the U.S. State Department Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Poland now has approval to buy $10 billion worth of rocket-propelled weapons systems in a move announced by the U.S. State Department Tuesday.

The sale is for the American-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers and related support systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed in a statement.

Advertisement

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the agency, which is part of the Defense Department, confirmed Tuesday.

If given final approval, the order would consist of 18 of the HIMARS launchers, as well as the necessary armaments, guidance systems and hardware.

RELATED Netherlands joins Denmark, Germany to deliver refurbished Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Congress was notified of the pending sale Tuesday. Poland was required to formally request approval for any possible sale. The country previously tried to acquire the rocket systems before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Poland tried again last May to acquire the rocket launch systems.

The equipment will not alter the region's current military balance and can be seamlessly integrated into Poland's existing military capabilities. It will not diminish or negatively affect U.S. military capabilities.

Advertisement

Poland will use the weapons to modernize its current defenses and to "deter regional threats."

RELATED U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have all purchased the same system.

Builty by aerospace giant Lockheed Martin at its facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, the portable rocket system is "the most technically advanced, affordable and sustainable artillery solution," the company says on its website.

"The HIMARS is the newest member of the MLRS launcher family. HIMARS carries a single six-pack of GMLRS rockets or one TACMS missile on the army's family of medium tactical vehicles 5-ton truck, and can launch the entire MLRS family of munitions."The announcement comes as Russia sends troops and other military reinforcements to Ukraine, where its war is now less than three weeks from entering its second year. Poland shares a 330-mile border with Ukraine.

RELATED House panel warns of China's threat to U.S. after surveillance balloon incident

Also Tuesday, the Netherlands said it will help Denmark and Germany deliver 100 refurbished German-made Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine.

Latest Headlines

Netherlands joins Denmark, Germany to deliver refurbished Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Netherlands joins Denmark, Germany to deliver refurbished Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Netherlands will join Denmark and Germany to help deliver 100 refurbished German-built Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands said Tuesday.
Erdogan declares state of emergency in Turkey, as death toll exceeds 6,000
World News // 15 hours ago
Erdogan declares state of emergency in Turkey, as death toll exceeds 6,000
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a three-month state of emergency on Tuesday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Turkey rose to over 6,000.
Former London police officer sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes
World News // 7 hours ago
Former London police officer sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A former officer for London's Metropolitan Police Department has been sentenced to life in prison for a series of sex crimes against women while he was a police officer.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mulls trip to Brussels
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mulls trip to Brussels
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is mulling new trips abroad to attend international events, including a possible meeting with European Union officials in Brussels, government officials say.
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
World News // 8 hours ago
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Japan on Tuesday accused Russia of illegally occupying disputed islands off Hokkaido in another sign of weakening relations between the two countries since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
BP to up investment into oil and gas as profits double
World News // 10 hours ago
BP to up investment into oil and gas as profits double
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- British oil giant BP has switched tracks on its carbon emissions strategy, announcing plans Thursday that it will now invest $8 billion into new oil and gas production over the next seven years.
Pakistan government lifts ban on Wikipedia
World News // 10 hours ago
Pakistan government lifts ban on Wikipedia
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Pakistani government on Monday ended a ban on the online user-generated encyclopedia Wikipedia after blocking the website over the weekend for alleged blasphemous content.
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
World News // 15 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a meeting that called the country's military to expand its combat drills and work toward "perfecting the preparedness for war," state media reported on Tuesday.
U.N. head fears war in Ukraine is widening as world watches
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. head fears war in Ukraine is widening as world watches
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- As the war in Ukraine nears one-year old, the head of the United Nations said he fears it may be expanding into a wider conflict as the world looks on.
More than 4,000 dead in Turkey, Syria after two powerful earthquakes
World News // 1 day ago
More than 4,000 dead in Turkey, Syria after two powerful earthquakes
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Two powerful earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,000 and leaving nearly 16,000 injured.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
3 tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement