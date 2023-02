The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany will team up to deliver Leopard 1A5 tanks, like the Danish model shown here, to Ukraine. Photo by Vinding/ Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Netherlands will join Denmark and Germany to help deliver 100 refurbished German-built Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. "Together, in a joint initiative, we will significantly enhance Ukraine's military potential for the restoration of their violated territorial integrity," reads a statement from the Netherlands' Ministry of Defense Tuesday. Advertisement

"Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands are proving refurbished Leopard 1A5 from industrial stocks; the first ones being delivered within a few months," the statement continues.

Last month Germany agreed to deliver 14 advanced Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Last week Germany said they also would deliver older Leopard 1 tanks.

The Russian government has condemned the recently announced tank deliveries. Russia's Ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, called the deliveries "an extremely dangerous decision."

The Leopard 1 comes with a series of potential logistical issues, including the fact that the tanks use different ammunition from the newer Leopard 2 tanks.