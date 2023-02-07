Trending
Feb. 7, 2023 / 2:37 AM

U.N. head fears war in Ukraine is widening as world watches

By Darryl Coote
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that he fears the war in Ukraine is widening. File Photo by World Economic Forum / Benedikt von Loebell / UPI
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that he fears the war in Ukraine is widening. File Photo by World Economic Forum / Benedikt von Loebell / UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- As the war in Ukraine nears one-year old, the head of the United Nations said he fears it may be expanding into a wider conflict as the world looks on.

U.N. Attorney-General Antonio Guterres issued his warning Monday during a briefing in New York City on the General Assembly's priorities for the year, stating the prospects for peace in the conflict continue to diminish as the chances of further escalation and carnage grow.

"I fear the world is not sleepwalking into a wider war. I fear it is doing so with its eyes wide open," he said.

Guterres pointed to the Doomsday Clock, whose hands late last month were moved to 90 seconds to midnight, a metaphorical indicator of how close humanity is to nuclear annihilation. It is the closest it has ever been to midnight and was moved to reflect tensions caused by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"In truth, the Doomsday Clock is a global alarm clock," Guterres said. "We need to wake up -- and get to work."

He said the world needs peace in line with the U.N. Charter and international law, stating their are several other issues that hinder such prospects, including the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, the junta leadership of Myanmar, ongoing violence in the Sahel and Haiti and rights being stripped from women in Afghanistan where there have also been a series of deadly terrorist attacks.

"We have started 2023 staring down the barrel of a confluence of challenges," he said. "Wars grind on. The climate crisis burns on. Extreme wealth and extreme poverty rage on. The gulf between the haves and have-nots is cleaving societies, countries and our wider world.

"The path is a dead end. We need a course correction," he said.

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

More than 4,000 dead in Turkey, Syria after two powerful earthquakes
World News // 1 day ago
More than 4,000 dead in Turkey, Syria after two powerful earthquakes
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Two powerful earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,000 and leaving nearly 16,000 injured.
3 U.S. tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
World News // 7 hours ago
3 U.S. tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A foot chase through the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, ended with three tourists being stabbed on Monday morning.
Dogger Bank: World's biggest offshore wind farm could get even bigger
World News // 13 hours ago
Dogger Bank: World's biggest offshore wind farm could get even bigger
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Already the world's largest facility of its kind, project developers are mulling a fourth phase for the Dogger Bank wind farm.
China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
World News // 15 hours ago
China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry responded Monday after officials confirmed the country had a second high-altitude balloon currently flying over Latin America.
Denmark awards first-ever contracts for carbon storage offshore
World News // 15 hours ago
Denmark awards first-ever contracts for carbon storage offshore
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Danish government estimates its territorial waters of the North Sea could store more than 500 years of national emissions of carbon dioxide.
British ambulance workers, nurses strike; union leaders call for fresh pay talks
World News // 17 hours ago
British ambulance workers, nurses strike; union leaders call for fresh pay talks
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Union leaders who have staged a continuous wave of crippling public worker strikes across Britain accuse the Conservative government of dragging its feet to restart talks for better pay and working conditions.
Pope Francis pushes back against anti-gay laws in visits with African leaders
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis pushes back against anti-gay laws in visits with African leaders
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis pushed back against the condemnation of the gay community and anti-gay laws after visiting with African leaders on Sunday.
Deadly wildfires continue to rage in Chile
World News // 1 day ago
Deadly wildfires continue to rage in Chile
Deadly wildfires continue to rip through Chile this weekend, as dry and gusty conditions have significantly hindered attempts to control the flames.
Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'
World News // 1 day ago
Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries, said Sunday that Ukrainian troops were "fighting to the last" while denying online accounts that Ukrainian troops were withdrawing from Bakhmut.
Woman dies, at least 41 others rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
World News // 1 day ago
Woman dies, at least 41 others rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A woman died and dozens of others were rescued after a boat carrying migrants sunk Sunday off the coast of the Greek island Leros.
