Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 6, 2023 / 7:39 PM

3 U.S. tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico

By Joe Fisher
A foot chase through the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, ended with three tourists being stabbed on Monday morning. File photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE
A foot chase through the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, ended with three tourists being stabbed on Monday morning. File photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A foot chase through the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, ended with three tourists being stabbed Monday morning.

Wallace Alonso Florence , 37, Carlos Sánchez Brown, 39, and Jackson Brandom Tremayne, 38, all tourists from the United States, were taking photos with a cellphone in the La Perla neighborhood when they were told to stop, according to the San Juan Municipal Police and NotiCentro Digital.

Advertisement

The three were then attacked and chased into Old San Juan, where they were stabbed, NotiCentro reports. The tourists were taking photos of a food cart at about 4:11 a.m. before being approached by an alleged attacker with long, white hair.

The tourist who was taking photos and possibly filming video is from South Carolina, CBS News reports. Tremayne, who is from Georgia, was stabbed six times and is one of two victims that is still hospitalized. Stab wounds were inflicted on his arms, chest, abdomen and back. Florence and Sánchez Brown were both struck in the head.

RELATED Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC

The suspect remains at large.

Monday's stabbings were not the first act of violence against tourists resulting from filming in La Perla. In 2021, 24-year-old Tariq Quadir Loat of Wilmington, Del., was found dead and burned after a group of people confronted him for taking pictures. Loat and his friend James Jackson were beaten, but Jackson was able to escape, the Delaware News Journal reported.

Advertisement

La Perla is a growing destination for tourists visiting San Juan. In 2017, the La Perla Community Board launched beautification efforts, painting 375 houses in bright, eye-catching colors to revitalize the neighborhood.

RELATED Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop

Tourists can view the Atlantic Ocean and the iconic El Bowl, a skateboarding bowl near the coastline.

Also, in 2017, the music video for the song "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was filmed in La Perla, sparking an increased interest in visiting the area.

RELATED Texas woman sentenced to 55 years for killing friend, kidnapping baby

Latest Headlines

More than 3,500 dead in Turkey, Syria after two powerful earthquakes
World News // 20 hours ago
More than 3,500 dead in Turkey, Syria after two powerful earthquakes
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Two powerful earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,500 and leaving more than 14,000 injured.
Dogger Bank: World's biggest offshore wind farm could get even bigger
World News // 7 hours ago
Dogger Bank: World's biggest offshore wind farm could get even bigger
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Already the world's largest facility of its kind, project developers are mulling a fourth phase for the Dogger Bank wind farm.
China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
World News // 8 hours ago
China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry responded Monday after officials confirmed the country had a second high-altitude balloon currently flying over Latin America.
Denmark awards first-ever contracts for carbon storage offshore
World News // 9 hours ago
Denmark awards first-ever contracts for carbon storage offshore
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Danish government estimates its territorial waters of the North Sea could store more than 500 years of national emissions of carbon dioxide.
British ambulance workers, nurses strike; union leaders call for fresh pay talks
World News // 11 hours ago
British ambulance workers, nurses strike; union leaders call for fresh pay talks
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Union leaders who have staged a continuous wave of crippling public worker strikes across Britain accuse the Conservative government of dragging its feet to restart talks for better pay and working conditions.
Pope Francis pushes back against anti-gay laws in visits with African leaders
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis pushes back against anti-gay laws in visits with African leaders
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis pushed back against the condemnation of the gay community and anti-gay laws after visiting with African leaders on Sunday.
Deadly wildfires continue to rage in Chile
World News // 1 day ago
Deadly wildfires continue to rage in Chile
Deadly wildfires continue to rip through Chile this weekend, as dry and gusty conditions have significantly hindered attempts to control the flames.
Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'
World News // 1 day ago
Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries, said Sunday that Ukrainian troops were "fighting to the last" while denying online accounts that Ukrainian troops were withdrawing from Bakhmut.
Woman dies, at least 41 others rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
World News // 1 day ago
Woman dies, at least 41 others rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A woman died and dozens of others were rescued after a boat carrying migrants sunk Sunday off the coast of the Greek island Leros.
Ayatollah Khamenei agrees to pardon 'tens of thousands' of protesters in Iran
World News // 1 day ago
Ayatollah Khamenei agrees to pardon 'tens of thousands' of protesters in Iran
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, agreed Sunday to pardon "tens of thousands" of protesters who were arrested after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
More than 3,500 dead in Turkey, Syria after two powerful earthquakes
More than 3,500 dead in Turkey, Syria after two powerful earthquakes
China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment
Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment
Buffalo hit with 3.8M earthquake; no damage reported
Buffalo hit with 3.8M earthquake; no damage reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement