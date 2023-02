Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has fired a member of his cabinet, Masoyoshi Arai, for anti-LGBTQ comments. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida on Saturday fired his executive secretary, Masoyoshi Arai, over remarks denounced as homophobic. Masayoshi, a top aide who served as one of Kishida's closest advisers, created an uproar Friday when he told reporters that he would "not want to live next door" to an LGBTQ couple, adding that he does "not even want to look at them." Advertisement

In the remarks, the former aide also asserted that "quite a few people would abandon this country" if same-sex marriage were to be allowed.

Kishida on Saturday told a press conference that Masayoshi's comments were "completely inconsistent with the policy of the Cabinet."

"We have been respecting diversity and realizing an inclusive society," the prime minister said.

Marriage equality is becoming increasingly relevant as an issue in Japanese society, with a Tokyo court ruling in November that while the nation's constitution does not allow same sex marriage, couples who are denied the right to marriage are indeed victims of discrimination.

While the decision did not change the legal status quo in Japan, advocates claimed it as a victory for acknowledging the injustice created by denying same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples.

Advertisement

In November, Tokyo started issuing certificates to recognize same-sex couples under the Tokyo Partnership Oath System. Polls conducted by Japan's public broadcaster, NHK, indicate that 57% of Japanese support same-sex marriage.