Advertisement
World News
Feb. 4, 2023 / 6:01 PM

Interpol arrests Italian mob boss working as pizza chef in France

By Adam Schrader
Edgardo Greco, an Italian mob boss convicted for the murder of two brothers, was arrested in France on Thursday where he was working as a pizza chef while on the run. Photo courtesy of Interpol
Edgardo Greco, an Italian mob boss convicted for the murder of two brothers, was arrested in France on Thursday where he was working as a pizza chef while on the run. Photo courtesy of Interpol

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An Italian mob boss convicted for the murder of two brothers was arrested in France on Thursday where he was working as a pizza chef while on the run.

Edgardo Greco, 63, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 1991 murders of Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, Interpol said in a statement. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Emiliano Mosciaro as part of a "mafia war" between the Pino-Sena and Perna-Pranno in 1990s.

Advertisement

Greco was convicted of beating the two brothers to death with iron bars in a fish market before he allegedly dissolved their bodies in acid.

He escaped police custody in Italy in 2006. An arrest warrant was issued in May 2014 and he was described by Interpol as a "dangerous fugitive."

RELATED Authorities find second hideout of Italian mafia boss

"He has been untraceable since Oct. 10, 2006," the Italian law enforcement agency Carabinieri said in a separate statement.

Italian authorities said that the bodies of the two brothers were never found and that their killing had been ordered because they "aspired to greater autonomy," interfering with the business of other crime families.

Greco was arrested in Saint-Étienne in France after an investigation led by Nicola Gratteri and assisted by Interpol and French authorities.

Advertisement

"No matter what means they deploy to spend quiet days abroad, the fugitives will not be able to escape prosecution forever," Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock said in a statement.

"Throughout the world, dedicated members of law enforcement will always ensure that justice is upheld."

Gratteri started to circle in on Greco after his Caffè Rossini Ristorante was featured in an article in Le Progres, a French newspaper.

RELATED Vatican reopens cold case investigation into missing teen Emanuela Orlandi

The restaurant's Facebook page indicates that Greco, part of the Ndrangheta organized crime mob, was going by the name Paolo Dimitrio while living in France.

"Originating in the Italian region of Calabria, the 'Ndrangheta is considered the largest and most powerful mafia group in Italy, with activities on every continent and strong links to cocaine trafficking from South America. South and bound for Europe," the Interpol press release reads.

Greco's arrest comes after Matteo Messina Denaro, another mafioso who had been on the run for 30 years, was arrested on a visit to a health clinic in Sicily.

Read More

Italian mafia 'boss of bosses' Denaro arrested after 30 years on the run

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis meets internally displaced people in South Sudan
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis meets internally displaced people in South Sudan
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Pope Francis met with a group of internally displaced people in South Sudan's capital Juba on Saturday, calling them "the seed of a new South Sudan."
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
World News // 3 hours ago
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast, ending a diplomatic crisis that had lasted several days.
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious content'
World News // 4 hours ago
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious content'
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority is blocking access in the country to the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia, authorities confirmed Saturday.
Japanese PM sacks cabinet member for anti-LGBTQ remarks
World News // 4 hours ago
Japanese PM sacks cabinet member for anti-LGBTQ remarks
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida on Saturday fired his executive secretary, Masoyoshi Arai, over remarks denounced as homophobic.
Relatives of S. Korea crowd crush victims march to demand answers
World News // 4 hours ago
Relatives of S. Korea crowd crush victims march to demand answers
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Families of the Halloween crowd rush victims in Seoul's Itaewon district marched Saturday to demand that an independent body be created to investigate the incident.
Multiple arrests, injuries as Israeli soldiers raid Palestinian refugee camp
World News // 5 hours ago
Multiple arrests, injuries as Israeli soldiers raid Palestinian refugee camp
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces raided a refugee camp near the city of Jericho on the West Bank Saturday, leading to a clash with several Palestinians that resulted in multiple arrests and injuries.
Ukraine, Russia exchange prisoners; bodies of slain volunteers returned
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia exchange prisoners; bodies of slain volunteers returned
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine on Saturday completed a prisoner exchange in which 116 Ukrainians were returned to Kyiv while the bodies of two slain foreign civilian aid workers were also repatriated.
In addition to newer tanks, Germany agrees to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
In addition to newer tanks, Germany agrees to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Germany has agreed to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in addition to the Leopard 2 deliveries that were announced in January. Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv Friday as EU and Ukrainian officials held meetings.
World's largest pension fund posts fourth straight quarterly loss
World News // 1 day ago
World's largest pension fund posts fourth straight quarterly loss
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Japan's massive public pension fund continued its longest ever losing streak, reporting on Friday a $14.2 billion loss for the third quarter, its fourth straight quarter of negative returns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating
Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement