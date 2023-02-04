Advertisement
Feb. 4, 2023 / 12:45 PM

Chinese diplomats downplay 'spy balloon' incident, call for 'prudence'

By Matt Bernardini
A high-altitude balloon, which the U.S. government has stated is Chinese, is seen as it continued its multi-day path across the Northern United States in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday. Photo by Nell Redmond/EPA-EFE
A high-altitude balloon, which the U.S. government has stated is Chinese, is seen as it continued its multi-day path across the Northern United States in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday. Photo by Nell Redmond/EPA-EFE

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- China on Saturday downplayed an incident in which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to Beijing over a suspected spy balloon spotted over U.S. territory.

A spokesperson for the China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its contention the balloon is a "civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes," adding, "We have no intention to violate and has never violated the territory or airspace of any sovereign country."

The Chinese official also said Blinken's planned visit was never actually announced.

"In fact, neither side has ever announced that there would be a visit," the spokesperson said, adding it is the role of diplomats on both sides to deal with "unexpected situations in a cool-headed and prudent manner."

RELATED Blinken cancels China trip as Beijing offers excuse for balloon over Montana

Beijing asserted the balloon incident has been hyped up by media and politicians in the United States.

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the U.S. military has been tracking the "high altitude surveillance balloon" flying over the continental United States.

It was first seen flying over Billings, Mont., Wednesday, and by Saturday was seen over North Carolina. Despite speculation that it is a spy balloon, a senior U.S. defense official said it has limited intelligence collection value.

According to the Pentagon, the balloon does not pose a military or physical threat and is flying well above commercial air traffic.

On Friday, Blinken announced he was postponing a planned trip to China.

The South China Morning Post reported Saturday that Blinken would likely visit China once fallout from the balloon incident dies down.

RELATED U.S. to gain access to 4 more Philippines bases as regional tensions mount

Zhou Chenming, a researcher at the Beijing-based Yuan Wang military technology and science think tank, told the newspaper the controversy was just "a small accident taking place in a sensitive time."

"Beijing is understanding of the postponement," he said.

