Feb. 3, 2023 / 1:11 PM

In addition to newer tanks, Germany agrees to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

By Patrick Hilsman
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has agreed to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in addition to the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks that was announced in January. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Germany has agreed to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in addition to the Leopard 2 deliveries that were announced in January.

"I can confirm that export licenses have been issued," government spokesperson Stefan Hebestreit told reporters at a press conference.

In January the German government agreed to send 14 advanced Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in coordination with the United States, which agreed to send 31 Abrams tanks. Germany also agreed to allow third-party nations that have German Leopard 2 tanks to export them to Ukraine.

The delivery of western-manufactured weapons to Ukraine has been met with condemnation from Russian officials. Russia's Ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, called Germany's move "an extremely dangerous decision."

RELATED EU promises new sanctions, Russian war crimes tribunal in Kyiv summit

Meanwhile on Friday, air raid sirens went off in Kyiv as EU and Ukrainian officials held meetings.

The Leopard 1 tank comes with a variety of logistical issues, including the fact that the tanks are no longer in production and don't use the same kind of ammunition as the newer Leopard 2 tanks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Scholz for the decision, saying he was "sincerely grateful to the chancellor and all our friends."

The European Union also has pledged $27 million to help Ukrainian de-mining efforts.

"A large spread of mines and other explosive ordnances is being found in territories liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces. We will provide up to EUR 25 million($27 million) to support de-mining efforts in these endangered areas," said High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell.

On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged to create a tribunal to address war crimes in Ukraine.

RELATED With tanks incoming, Ukraine shifts focus to aircraft

Biden says 'no' to sending F-16s to Ukraine as allies mull request

