Feb. 2, 2023 / 12:41 PM

EU promises new sanctions, Russian war crimes tribunal in Kyiv summit

By Patrick Hilsman
1/4
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged to keep "turning up the pressure further" with new sanctions against Russia as she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday. Photo courtesy Ursula von der Leyen/Twitter
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- European leaders gathered for a summit with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv Thursday, as Ukraine has called for more assistance from the international community to fend off Russia.

Speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky called on the 27-nation bloc to "correct" what he described as a slowing down of the pace of sanctions against Moscow.

"The terrorist state on the contrary is adapting to the sanctions and we need to catch up," he said.

In her own remarks, von der Leyen said an EU cap on Russian oil prices already costs Moscow more than $174 million per day and said the EU was committed to "turning up the pressure further."

RELATED Zelensky hints at anti-corruption reforms after resignations

"We will introduce, with our G7 partners, an additional price cap on Russian petroleum products. And by Feb. 24, exactly one year since the invasion started, we aim to have the 10th package of sanctions in place," she said. "Russia will also have to pay for the destruction it caused and will contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine."

Additionally, von der Leyen said an international center for the prosecution of war crimes would be set up in The Hague.

"It will coordinate the collection of evidence, it will be embedded in the joint investigation team which is supported by our agency Eurojust," she said.

RELATED Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut

Earlier this month the European Parliament passed a resolution to create a tribunal to address war crimes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union also pledged to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Morrell Fontelles, said.

"Russia brought war back to Europe, but Ukraine keeps fighting back. Glad to announce to PM Denys Shmyhal that EU Military Assistance Mission #EUMAM will Tain additional 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, taking the total number of EUMAM trained personnel to 30,000," Fontelles tweeted Thursday.

RELATED European Parliament passes resolution on Russian invasion tribunal

Conversely, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rejected calls by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to supply Ukraine with British fighter jets, suggesting it would take too long to train pilots.

"If helpful to understand the situation -- the fastest training program for a new pilot is approximately 35 months," a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's residence said.

Shelling injured at least five people after at least three people were killed in a Russian strike on a residential building in the eastern city Wednesday, Donetsk regional governor Pablo Kyrylenko said. Two people were also killed by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, officials said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech in the city of Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad Thursday. Putin compared Russia's war in Ukraine to the struggle against Nazi Germany and laid flowers at a monument dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who died resisting the Nazi invasion in World War 2.

"The legacy of generations, values and traditions -- this is all what makes us strong and confident in ourselves and in our victory," Putin said.

