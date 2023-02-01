Trending
Feb. 1, 2023 / 12:27 PM

Zelensky hints at anti-corruption reforms after resignations

By Patrick Hilsman
Ukraine is preparing for a series of reforms in the wake of several high profile resignations from the government amidst allegations of corruption. President Volodymyr Zelensky said new reforms were upcoming in his nightly address Tuesday. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
Ukraine is preparing for a series of reforms in the wake of several high profile resignations from the government amidst allegations of corruption. President Volodymyr Zelensky said new reforms were upcoming in his nightly address Tuesday. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine is preparing for reforms to combat corruption following a series of high-profile resignations from the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Very importantly, we are preparing new reforms in Ukraine. Reforms that'll change the social, legal and political reality in many ways, making it more human, transparent and effective. But these details will be announced later, based on the results of the relevant meetings," Zelensky said in his nightly address Tuesday.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President Krylo Tymoshenko and Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov were amongst the officials to leave their posts earlier this month.

Deputy Prosecutor General Oleskiy Symonenko, deputy ministers for development and communities and territories, Ivan Lukeryu and Vyacheslav Nagoya, and Deputy Minister for Social Policy Vitaliy Muzychenk all resigned earlier this month amidst corruption allegations. Five regional governors also resigned.

Tymonshenko was the subject of press coverage focusing on his lavish lifestyle, which includes owning luxury cars. Shapovalov resigned after the Ukrainian press reported that he had overseen the purchase of food for the military at prices that exceeded market rates.

Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, suggested that the inflated prices had been the result of a technical error.

The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation has released images of money and luxury items that were discovered during a law enforcement raid on the home of the Acting Head of the Kyiv Tax Authority, Oksana Datiy. Authorities said they discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of currency, luxury cars and watches during the raid.

"SBI officers are conducting searches at the suspect's residence and workplace. During the investigation, they had already found 158,000 U.S .dollars, 530,000 Ukrainian Hryvnia, 2,200 euros, luxury watches, cars, etc," reads a statement from the State Bureau of Investigation.

Datiy is accused of being part of a scheme to ignore up to $1.2 billion in unpaid taxes.

"Now there is a certain lull with personnel decisions... But this does not mean that all the necessary steps have been taken. There will be decisions. Those in the system who do not meet the fundamental requirements of the state and society should not linger in their chairs," Zelensky continued.

Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal pledged to create a new anti-corruption initiative in the wake of the resignations.

"Our government continues to conduct reforms necessary for our country, this involves building an anti-corruption edifice. This means systemic and orderly work vital to Ukraine, which is a required condition for euro-integration," Shmyhal said in a statement.

