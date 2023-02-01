Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 1, 2023 / 3:39 AM

Two years after coup, Myanmar's military leaders remain 'illegitimate,' says U.N. envoy

By Thomas Maresca
Protesters hold a picture of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Monday, February 8, 2021. Tension in the confrontations between the authorities and demonstrators against last week's coup in Myanmar continues. Photo by Xiao Long/ UPI
Protesters hold a picture of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Monday, February 8, 2021. Tension in the confrontations between the authorities and demonstrators against last week's coup in Myanmar continues. Photo by Xiao Long/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Two years after the Myanmar military seized power in a coup, a United Nations envoy called for the international community to deny the legitimacy of the ruling junta and to reject upcoming "sham" elections.

On Feb. 1, 2021, the Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and installed a ruling regime known as the State Administrative Council, which has brutally suppressed widespread public resistance.

Advertisement

"The unrelenting violence that [the junta] unleashed on the people of Myanmar has created a widespread human rights, humanitarian and economic crisis and galvanized nationwide opposition," U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews said in a statement released Tuesday.

"The conclusion is clear -- the SAC's military coup was illegal and its claim as Myanmar's government is illegitimate and a new, coordinated international response to the crisis is imperative," Andrews said.

Advertisement

In the two years under military rule, 1.1 million people have been displaced and nearly half are living under the poverty line, a report released by the U.N. envoy's office said Tuesday.

Some 17.6 million people are expected to be in need of humanitarian assistance this year, the report said, a stunning increase from the 1 million needing aid before the coup.

Myanmar's junta, led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, has announced that it will hold elections in August, which Andrews warned would be a "sham."

RELATED Myanmar junta slaps strict election regulations on political parties

He called for the international community to "refrain from wittingly or unwittingly providing the junta with the opportunity to manufacture the veneer of a legitimate election."

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the United States, the European Union and 20 other governments called for an end to the violence in Myanmar.

"The military regime must end violence and create space for meaningful and inclusive dialogue to allow for any democratic process to resume," the statement said.

RELATED U.N. report: Myanmar opium farms booming under military junta

It also urged the international community to "support all efforts to hold those responsible for human rights violations and abuses to account [and] to cease the sale and transfer of arms and equipment, which facilitate atrocities."

Advertisement

The United States on Tuesday slapped new sanctions on six officials and three entities connected with the military junta alongside coordinated efforts from Canada, Australia and Britain.

A rights group of lawmakers from Southeast Asian countries also condemned the upcoming elections and criticized a political party registration law passed last week that stifles any challenges to the military proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party.

"In the terrible conditions currently prevailing in Myanmar, it is completely impossible to hold an election, especially if it is organized by the very same junta that created such conditions in the first place," Charles Santiago, co-chair of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, said in a statement.

"This election is nothing but a desperate attempt by Min Aung Hlaing to legitimize his power, and will only result in even further bloodshed," he said.

More than 17,000 protesters and activists have been arrested and 2,940 killed since the coup, according to Thailand-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

"The people do not accept the cruelty of the junta and have been revolting against its regime in any way they can since the day of the coup," AAPP Secretary Ko Tate Naing said in a statement. "Soon, the junta will face accountability for what they have committed."

Advertisement

Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that the junta has "expanded its use of deadly force and repressive measures to squelch all dissent."

"Myanmar's military junta has spent the two years since the coup engaged in a worsening spiral of atrocities against the people of Myanmar that amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes," Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

"Instead of proceeding with inevitably bogus 'elections' in August, Myanmar's generals should be facing international consequences for their crimes," she said.

Read More

United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials

Latest Headlines

Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
World News // 7 hours ago
Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A majority of Arab citizens believe their countries are headed in the wrong direction, with most blaming the economy or diplomatic relations with Israel, according to the 2022 Arab Opinion Index.
Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace
World News // 7 hours ago
Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to discuss de-escalating tension and reaching peace with Israel.
PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
World News // 10 hours ago
PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- PayPal will lay off 2,000 employees worldwide in coming weeks, the company announced Tuesday.
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
World News // 11 hours ago
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Four more suspects face charges for their involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.
United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials
World News // 12 hours ago
United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department has designated individuals and entities linked to the military regime of Myanmar for sanctions. The action is being carried out in coordination with Britain, Australia and Canada.
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
World News // 14 hours ago
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, where they presented a unified front while talking up stronger ties between the two.
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military claims to have inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces attempting to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has seen months of heavy fighting.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund posts record loss for 2022
World News // 17 hours ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund posts record loss for 2022
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Norway's largest sovereign wealth fund recorded a negative return of -14.1%, or $164 billion, last year despite spiraling oil and gas prices, the central bank announced Tuesday.
Eurozone posts surprise GDP rise in fourth quarter
World News // 19 hours ago
Eurozone posts surprise GDP rise in fourth quarter
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The eurozone remained in the black in the fourth quarter, eking out a slight, but unexpected, rise in gross domestic product, the European Union announced Tuesday.
Death toll rises as Peshawar crews end search at mosque
World News // 20 hours ago
Death toll rises as Peshawar crews end search at mosque
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from the terrorist explosion at a Pakistani mosque on Monday rose to 100 as emergency crews completed their search for bodies, officials said on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
U.S., South Korea defense chiefs vow to step up military drills
U.S., South Korea defense chiefs vow to step up military drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement