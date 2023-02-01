Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 1, 2023 / 8:58 AM

Eurozone inflation eases for third straight month, falls to 8.5%

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
The EU released its second positive report in two days on the economic performance of its Eurozone member countries. Figures from its Eurostat statistical agency show growth holding up and inflation headed down. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER
The EU released its second positive report in two days on the economic performance of its Eurozone member countries. Figures from its Eurostat statistical agency show growth holding up and inflation headed down. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The eurozone's annual inflation rate continued on its downward track last month, the third successive month that the pace at which prices are increasing has slowed, according to European Union figures out Wednesday.

The almost three-quarters of a percentage point decrease to 8.5%, down from 9.2% in December, was the third month in a row that prices in the 20 countries that use the euro and the lowest inflation rate since June, preliminary figures from Eurostat, the EU's statistics office, show.

Advertisement

Inflation in the bloc now appears to have peaked in October, at 10.6%.

Energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices made the largest contribution to the high inflation report, with prices rising at an annualized rate of 17.2% and 14.1% respectively, but they also contributed strongly to the overall decrease.

RELATED IMF: Inflation and Ukraine war take toll on global growth

Energy inflation was down from 25.5% in December while food, alcohol and tobacco was up from 13.8%.

Inflation varied widely by country across the zone with some Baltic economies being hit by rates of inflation approaching near or above 20% and rising, while other countries saw inflation fall.

Estonia's rate of inflation rose to 18.8% from 17.5% in December while Latvia's rate jumped from 20.7% to 21.6%. But neighboring Lithuania's inflation rate fell to 18.7%, down from 20% in December.

Advertisement

Inflation also rose in Austria, France and Spain, albeit from much lower levels.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Netherlands' inflation rate fell sharply from 11% to 8.4%. Belgium, Ireland, Greece, Italy, Ireland, and Portugal also all saw their inflation rates fall from their December levels.

Inflation in Croatia, which was included for the first time since joining the eurozone on Jan. 1, fell to 12.5% down from 12.7% in December.

RELATED Eurozone inflation drops to under double digits

The inflation report follows reports released on consecutive days this week from the IMF and the EU, both indicating some cause for optimism.

On Tuesday the EU reported a slight, but unexpected, rise in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.

The 0.1% GDP rise -- down from 0.3% in the third quarter -- came despite the fact almost a third of Eurozone economies, including, Germany, shrank.

But growth was up 1.9% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The figures excluded Croatia.

Growth in the EU as a whole, which comprises 27 countries, flatlined at 0%, down from 0.3% in the third quarter. However, growth was up 1.8% on the fourth quarter of 2021.

The IMF's 2023 World Economic Outlook Update released on Monday said that although inflation and the Ukraine war would see global growth slow this year, it had become less pessimistic about the prospects for the world economy.

Advertisement

"Despite these headwinds, the outlook is less gloomy than in our October forecast, and could represent a turning point, with growth bottoming out and inflation declining,'' Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the fund's director of research, said in a blog post.

''Economic growth proved surprisingly resilient in the third quarter of last year, with strong labor markets, robust household consumption and business investment and better-than-expected adaptation to the energy crisis in Europe.''

Read More

Eurozone posts surprise GDP rise in fourth quarter

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong officials implement ban on CBD
World News // 34 minutes ago
Hong Kong officials implement ban on CBD
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday banned CBD, putting it in the same class as heroin and cocaine.
Missing radioactive capsule found by side of Western Australia highway
World News // 3 hours ago
Missing radioactive capsule found by side of Western Australia highway
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Australian authorities scouring hundreds of miles of highway for a radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck last week while in transit has been found, officials said.
Two years after coup, Myanmar's military leaders remain 'illegitimate,' says U.N. envoy
World News // 6 hours ago
Two years after coup, Myanmar's military leaders remain 'illegitimate,' says U.N. envoy
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Two years after the Myanmar military seized power in a coup, a United Nations envoy called for the international community to deny the legitimacy of the ruling junta and to reject upcoming "sham" elections
Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
World News // 11 hours ago
Arab countries 'headed in wrong direction,' new poll says
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A majority of Arab citizens believe their countries are headed in the wrong direction, with most blaming the economy or diplomatic relations with Israel, according to the 2022 Arab Opinion Index.
Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace
World News // 12 hours ago
Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to discuss de-escalating tension and reaching peace with Israel.
PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
World News // 15 hours ago
PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- PayPal will lay off 2,000 employees worldwide in coming weeks, the company announced Tuesday.
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
World News // 16 hours ago
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Four more suspects face charges for their involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.
United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials
World News // 16 hours ago
United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department has designated individuals and entities linked to the military regime of Myanmar for sanctions. The action is being carried out in coordination with Britain, Australia and Canada.
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
World News // 19 hours ago
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, where they presented a unified front while talking up stronger ties between the two.
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military claims to have inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces attempting to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has seen months of heavy fighting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Two missing tamarin monkeys found in closet of abandoned home
Two missing tamarin monkeys found in closet of abandoned home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement