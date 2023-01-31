Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 5:00 PM

United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials

By Patrick Hilsman
The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia have designated members of Myanmar's military regime, including the head of the air force, for sanctions. File Photo by EPA-EFE/Stringer
The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia have designated members of Myanmar's military regime, including the head of the air force, for sanctions. File Photo by EPA-EFE/Stringer

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department has designated individuals and entities linked to the military regime of Myanmar for sanctions. The action is being carried out in coordination with Britain, Australia and Canada.

The action comes two years after a military coup overthrew the government of the country formerly known as Burma.

Advertisement

"On February 1, 2021, Burma's military overthrew the democratically elected government and removed the civilian government leaders form power, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi," reads a press release from the Treasury Department Tuesday.

"Over the past two years, the military has continued to use violence and oppression to deny the people of Burma the ability to choose their own leaders. Burma's military regime has used its military aircraft to conduct aerial bombings and other attacks against pro-democracy forces, killing and displacing countless civilians," the press release continues.

RELATED Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker

The Treasury Department has designated members of the military regime and their allies. The current head of the country's air force, Htun Aung, who took over the position from General Maung Maung Kyaw last year, has been designated.

Advertisement

Additionally, Hal Swe, a former lawmaker with ties to the military junta, was designated for providing training to militias accused of grave human rights violations. Swe also is accused of publishing propaganda against religious minorities.

Individuals and entities linked to Myanmar's energy export sector also have been designated. Myo Myint Oo, the union minister of energy, along with Aung Min and Than Min, the managing and deputy directors of the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise, were designated by Tuesday's action.

RELATED Myanmar junta slaps strict election regulations on political parties

"Two years after Burma's military forcibly overthrew the democratically elected government of Burma, the United States, along with partner nations like the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, continue to stand with the people of Burma as they seek freedom and democracy," said Brian E. Nelson, Treasury Department undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Canadian officials also commented on the parallel sanctions their government has imposed in coordination with Australia, Britain and the United States.

"Over the last two years, the people of Myanmar have shown remarkable resilience in the face of unspeakable atrocities. We urge all countries to impose similar measures. We will pursue pressure on the regime to support the people of Myanmar in their path toward genuine and inclusive democracy," said Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly.

Advertisement

Read More

Treasury Department sanctions Paraguay's ex-president, current vice president

Latest Headlines

Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
World News // 28 minutes ago
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Four more suspects face charges for their involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
World News // 3 hours ago
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, where they presented a unified front while talking up stronger ties between the two.
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military claims to have inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces attempting to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has seen months of heavy fighting.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund posts record loss for 2022
World News // 6 hours ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund posts record loss for 2022
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Norway's largest sovereign wealth fund recorded a negative return of -14.1%, or $164 billion, last year despite spiraling oil and gas prices, the central bank announced Tuesday.
Eurozone posts surprise GDP rise in fourth quarter
World News // 8 hours ago
Eurozone posts surprise GDP rise in fourth quarter
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The eurozone remained in the black in the fourth quarter, eking out a slight, but unexpected, rise in gross domestic product, the European Union announced Tuesday.
Death toll rises as Peshawar crews end search at mosque
World News // 9 hours ago
Death toll rises as Peshawar crews end search at mosque
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from the terrorist explosion at a Pakistani mosque on Monday rose to 100 as emergency crews completed their search for bodies, officials said on Tuesday.
IMF: Inflation and Ukraine war take toll on global growth
World News // 11 hours ago
IMF: Inflation and Ukraine war take toll on global growth
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine will see global economic growth slow to 2.9% this year, down from an estimated 3.4% last year, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
U.S., South Korea defense chiefs vow to step up military drills
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S., South Korea defense chiefs vow to step up military drills
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup agreed Tuesday to expand combined military drills and step up deterrence efforts to respond to evolving North Korean nuclear threats.
Explosion at Pakistani mosque kills at least 48, injures many others
World News // 1 day ago
Explosion at Pakistani mosque kills at least 48, injures many others
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A suicide bomber allegedly detonated an explosive vest during crowded afternoon prayer at the Police Lines Mosque, officials said. About 150 were injured in the attack, some in critical condition.
Hanwha, Microsoft partner on solar energy projects
World News // 1 day ago
Hanwha, Microsoft partner on solar energy projects
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Solutions announced it has formed a partnership with U.S. tech giant Microsoft on solar energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
U.S. unveils redesigned green card, employment documents
U.S. unveils redesigned green card, employment documents
Trump files lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over 'Trump Tapes'
Trump files lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over 'Trump Tapes'
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
10 wounded in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Florida
10 wounded in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement