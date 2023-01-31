Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 9:21 PM

Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace

By Joe Fisher
1/5
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday. Photo by Palestinian President Press Office / UPI
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday. Photo by Palestinian President Press Office / UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Tuesday to discuss de-escalating rising tension and reaching peace with Israel.

During meeting in the president's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Abbas accused the Israeli government of being responsible for unrest in the region, stating that the nation has violated peace agreements by committing crimes against Palestinians.

Advertisement

"The continued opposition to the efforts of the Palestinian people to defend their existence and their legitimate rights in international forums and courts, and to provide international protection -- to provide international protection for our people -- is a policy that encourages the Israeli occupier to commit more crimes and violate international law," Abbas said.

The meeting comes days after a gunman, identified as Palestinian Khariri Alkam, opened fire at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, killing seven people.

Advertisement

Less than a week ago, Israeli forces stormed a Palestinian refugee camp to destroy the home of Udai Tamimi, the man accused of killing Israel Defense Force Sgt. Noa Lazar in October.

Abbas said Israel is not being held accountable by the international community. He suggested actions such as Israel withdrawing from territories agreed upon in the Arab Peace Initiative and recognizing an independent Palestine are the "main entry point" for resuming peace talks.

The president urged that the Palestinian Authority is ready to work with the United States and international partners to open a dialogue with Israel.

RELATED Israeli PM Yair Lapid calls for 'two-state solution' to Palestinian conflict at U.N.

"We have always shown commitment to the resolutions of international-led peace, renunciation of violence and terrorism and respect for signed agreements," Abbas said.

"Our people will not accept the continuation of the occupation forever, and the regional security will not be strengthened by violating the sanctity of the holy sites, downplaying on the dignity of the Palestinian people and ignoring their legitimate rights to freedom, dignity and independence."

Blinken offered condolences for Palestinians who have been killed in the violence, acknowledging that Palestinians and Israelis are facing an increased sense of instability. He said the first step forward is to de-escalate the tensions before mapping out a path to true peace.

Advertisement

"What we're seeing now from Palestinians is a shrinking horizon of hope, not an expanding one; and that, too, we believe needs to change," Blinken said.

Blinken discussed federal support the United States has dedicated to the Palestinian Authority, such as the $890 million contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees. He announced the United States is contributing another $50 million to the project.

Like Abbas, Blinken condemned actions of terror, though he directed his statement toward both sides.

"This is a challenging time. I appreciate the president's determination to try to work through it in a responsible way that looks out for the lives of everyone, of Palestinians and Israelis alike," he said.

Blinken met with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant earlier in the day. He also emphasized the importance of equal opportunities and equal rights of Israelis and Palestinians in his conversation with Lapid. The meeting with Gallant centered around the U.S.-Israel allyship's efforts to deter Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

"The secretary offered renewed condemnation of the terrorist attacks that Israel has endured in recent days," a press release from the U.S. State Department said.

Advertisement

"He also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank, and emphasized the need for all parties to take steps to restore calm and de-escalate tensions."

Read More

Abbas says Israel doesn't want peace, should be punished for journalist's death Israeli soldiers raid, shut down offices of Palestinian civil society groups

Latest Headlines

PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
World News // 2 hours ago
PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- PayPal will lay off 2,000 employees worldwide in coming weeks, the company announced Tuesday.
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
World News // 3 hours ago
Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Four more suspects face charges for their involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.
United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials
World News // 4 hours ago
United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department has designated individuals and entities linked to the military regime of Myanmar for sanctions. The action is being carried out in coordination with Britain, Australia and Canada.
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
World News // 7 hours ago
NATO, Japan reinforce military ties during joint meeting
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, where they presented a unified front while talking up stronger ties between the two.
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military claims to have inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces attempting to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has seen months of heavy fighting.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund posts record loss for 2022
World News // 9 hours ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund posts record loss for 2022
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Norway's largest sovereign wealth fund recorded a negative return of -14.1%, or $164 billion, last year despite spiraling oil and gas prices, the central bank announced Tuesday.
Eurozone posts surprise GDP rise in fourth quarter
World News // 12 hours ago
Eurozone posts surprise GDP rise in fourth quarter
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The eurozone remained in the black in the fourth quarter, eking out a slight, but unexpected, rise in gross domestic product, the European Union announced Tuesday.
Death toll rises as Peshawar crews end search at mosque
World News // 12 hours ago
Death toll rises as Peshawar crews end search at mosque
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from the terrorist explosion at a Pakistani mosque on Monday rose to 100 as emergency crews completed their search for bodies, officials said on Tuesday.
IMF: Inflation and Ukraine war take toll on global growth
World News // 15 hours ago
IMF: Inflation and Ukraine war take toll on global growth
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine will see global economic growth slow to 2.9% this year, down from an estimated 3.4% last year, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
U.S., South Korea defense chiefs vow to step up military drills
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S., South Korea defense chiefs vow to step up military drills
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup agreed Tuesday to expand combined military drills and step up deterrence efforts to respond to evolving North Korean nuclear threats.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
U.S. unveils redesigned green card, employment documents
U.S. unveils redesigned green card, employment documents
Trump files lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over 'Trump Tapes'
Trump files lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over 'Trump Tapes'
10 wounded in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Florida
10 wounded in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement