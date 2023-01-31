Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

1/2

Four more suspects face charges for their involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse (C) in 2021. File photo by Marc Herve Abelard/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Four more suspects face charges for their involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Three dual citizens of the United States and Haiti, James Solanges, Christian Sanon and Joseph Vincent, and Colombian citizen German Alejandro Rivera Garcia were transferred from Haiti to the United States to face charges. Advertisement

The Justice Department announced the additional charges in a press release on Tuesday.

Moïse was killed in his home July 7, 2021. Four suspects were killed in a firefight with law enforcement after the assassination, and another two were taken into custody.

Solages, Vincent and Rivera are charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping, providing material support or resources resulting in death and providing those resources knowing they would be used to kill or kidnap.

Sanon is charged with conspiracy to smuggle materials into the United States and providing unlawful export information among other charges.

The Justice Department believes Solages and Sanon met with other co-conspirators in South Florida in April 2021, to discuss Sanon's political aspirations amid a regime change in Haiti.

During the meeting, the co-conspirators discussed acquiring a cache of weapons and ammunition for Sanon's "private military" in Haiti, which included about 20 Colombian citizens who were combat-trained. Sanon worked to acquire weapons and bullet-proof vests for the coup, investigators said.

In June 2021, Solages acquired a document, purported to be signed by a Haitian judge, requesting military assistance and granting immunity to those who would be involved in the assassination, court documents show.

Solages, Vincent and Rivera, along with others, then met near the home of the president on July 6, and stormed his home, killing him the following day, prosecutors said.

Solages, Vincent and Rivera face life in prison. Sanon faces a 20-year prison sentence.

As many as 20 Colombian nationals and several dual American-Haitian citizens were believed to be involved in the plot to kill Moïse. Three suspects were charged previously, including former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John.