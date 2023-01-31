Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 9:00 AM

Death toll rises as Peshawar crews end search at mosque

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Funerals were held in Pakistan as authorities halted search efforts after at least 100 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque. Photo by Bilawal Arbab/EPA-EFE
Funerals were held in Pakistan as authorities halted search efforts after at least 100 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque. Photo by Bilawal Arbab/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from the terrorist explosion at a Pakistani mosque on Monday rose to 100 as emergency crews completed their search for bodies, officials said on Tuesday.

Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud said emergency workers scrambled through the rubble of the mosque for nearly 24 hours before ending their rescue and recovery efforts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lady Reading Hospital officials said more than 100 remain wounded from the blast, including several in critical condition. Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan said more than 90% of the mosque victims were police officers, who gathered at the mosque for afternoon prayers.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, originally claimed responsibility for the attack but later tried to distance itself from the attack at the Police Lines Mosque in Peshawar. Authorities believe that a local faction of the militants may have conducted the act.

RELATED Pakistan police arrest PTI party leader

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Mauzzam Jah Ansari referred to the attacker as a "suicide bomber" in a press conference Tuesday and said authorities were investigating a security lapse that allowed the alleged bomber to bring explosives into the mosque.

"There are canteens present, some construction work was also ongoing. Somehow [explosive material was brought here in small quantities over a period of time," he said.

Advertisement

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a national day of mourning on Tuesday while condemning those responsible.

RELATED Pakistan's largest cities left in the dark after power outage

Through their despicable actions, terrorists want to spread fear and paranoia among the masses and reverse our hard-earned gains against terrorism and militancy," Sharif wrote on Twitter. "My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements. We can fight our political fights later."

Authorities said 48 had initially died on Monday before Peshawar crews went through a more extensive search of the destroyed mosque. Pakistan's former leader Imran Khan had called for improved communications and upgraded intelligence "to combat the growing threat of terrorism."

RELATED Taliban attack on Pakistani police station leaves three officers dead

Latest Headlines

Eurozone posts surprise GDP rise in fourth quarter
World News // 7 minutes ago
Eurozone posts surprise GDP rise in fourth quarter
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The eurozone remained in the black in the fourth quarter, eking out a slight, but unexpected, rise in gross domestic product, the European Union announced Tuesday.
IMF: Inflation and Ukraine war take toll on global growth
World News // 3 hours ago
IMF: Inflation and Ukraine war take toll on global growth
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine will see global economic growth slow to 2.9% this year, down from an estimated 3.4% last year, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
U.S., S. Korea defense chiefs vow to step up military drills
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea defense chiefs vow to step up military drills
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup agreed Tuesday to expand combined military drills and step up deterrence efforts to respond to evolving North Korean nuclear threats.
Explosion at Pakistani mosque kills at least 48, injures many others
World News // 1 day ago
Explosion at Pakistani mosque kills at least 48, injures many others
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A suicide bomber allegedly detonated an explosive vest during crowded afternoon prayer at the Police Lines Mosque, officials said. About 150 were injured in the attack, some in critical condition.
Hanwha, Microsoft partner on solar energy projects
World News // 21 hours ago
Hanwha, Microsoft partner on solar energy projects
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Solutions announced it has formed a partnership with U.S. tech giant Microsoft on solar energy.
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was killed Sunday after he was swept away in an avalanche while skiing down a mountain in central Japan.
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Ukraine faced widespread attacks from Russia on Monday, including the shelling of residential areas in the recently liberated city of Kherson, where three people died and 10 others were injured, officials said.
WHO: COVID pandemic remains an emergency, but not for much longer
World News // 23 hours ago
WHO: COVID pandemic remains an emergency, but not for much longer
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic may be approaching an ''inflection point'' where increased immunity levels may limit the impact of the virus on morbidity and mortality, the World Health Organization said Monday.
Renault to lose 28% stake in Nissan in restructuring deal
World News // 1 day ago
Renault to lose 28% stake in Nissan in restructuring deal
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Two of the world's biggest auto manufacturers have agreed to overhaul their decades-long partnership in a restructuring deal that would significantly curtail Renault's controlling interest in Nissan.
Royal Philips says it will cut 6,000 more jobs
World News // 1 day ago
Royal Philips says it will cut 6,000 more jobs
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Dutch medical device maker Royal Philips announced Monday it will lay off 6,000 employees worldwide, half of those by the end of this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement