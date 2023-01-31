Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 4:26 AM

U.S., S. Korea defense chiefs vow to step up military drills

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup held talks Tuesday in Seoul. Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup held talks Tuesday in Seoul. Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup agreed Tuesday to expand combined military drills and step up deterrence efforts to respond to evolving North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

Austin and Lee held bilateral talks in Seoul and condemned North Korea's continued provocations, including a slew of missile launches and recent drone incursions.

Advertisement

In a joint statement, the two defense chiefs agreed to "strengthen combined exercises and training, including the upcoming combined bilateral exercises."

The officials "concurred on the need to take into account changes in the security environment, including the DPRK's recent steps with respect to its nuclear and missile program."

RELATED North Korea denies supplying Russia with weapons, issues veiled warning to U.S.

The Democratic Peoples' Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Austin and Lee said they agreed to boost information sharing and joint planning, including tabletop exercises focused on North Korean nuclear scenarios.

The Pentagon chief's trip to South Korea comes as Washington looks to reassure its ally of its "extended deterrence" commitment against nuclear threats from the North.

RELATED Report: North Korean hackers stepping up crypto attacks

The commitment includes U.S. conventional, nuclear and missile-defense capabilities. However, questions about the reliability of the American nuclear umbrella have grown louder in Seoul amid North Korean provocations.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol floated the idea of Seoul looking to deploy American tactical nuclear weapons or even developing its own if the security situation deteriorated.

Public support for homegrown nukes has also been on the rise, with 76% of respondents in a recent survey favoring the idea of South Korea arming itself.

RELATED U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo

Austin, however, said Tuesday that Washington and Seoul "are committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and we've long been that way."

In a joint press briefing with Lee after their meeting, Austin said that the United States "stands firm" in its extended deterrence commitment.

"As things continue to evolve, our alliance continues to strengthen and we look for ways to strengthen that extended deterrence," he added.

Austin said that there would be more frequent deployments of U.S. strategic assets as advanced stealth jets and aircraft carriers to Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently called for "an exponential increase" of the country's nuclear arsenal. He also ordered the mass production of lower-yield tactical nuclear weapons, which are designed to be used on the battlefield.

Austin said that the tabletop exercises would make sure that Seoul and Washington "left no stone unturned" in nuclear defense preparations. The two defense chiefs also highlighted their commitment to boost trilateral security cooperation with Japan, including the enhanced sharing of missile warning data.

Advertisement

The Pentagon chief was scheduled to meet with President Yoon before heading to the Philippines.

Latest Headlines

Explosion at Pakistani mosque kills at least 48, injures many others
World News // 20 hours ago
Explosion at Pakistani mosque kills at least 48, injures many others
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A suicide bomber allegedly detonated an explosive vest during crowded afternoon prayer at the Police Lines Mosque, officials said. About 150 were injured in the attack, some in critical condition.
Hanwha, Microsoft partner on solar energy projects
World News // 17 hours ago
Hanwha, Microsoft partner on solar energy projects
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Solutions announced it has formed a partnership with U.S. tech giant Microsoft on solar energy.
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was killed Sunday after he was swept away in an avalanche while skiing down a mountain in central Japan.
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Ukraine faced widespread attacks from Russia on Monday, including the shelling of residential areas in the recently liberated city of Kherson, where three people died and 10 others were injured, officials said.
WHO: COVID pandemic remains an emergency, but not for much longer
World News // 19 hours ago
WHO: COVID pandemic remains an emergency, but not for much longer
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic may be approaching an ''inflection point'' where increased immunity levels may limit the impact of the virus on morbidity and mortality, the World Health Organization said Monday.
Renault to lose 28% stake in Nissan in restructuring deal
World News // 20 hours ago
Renault to lose 28% stake in Nissan in restructuring deal
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Two of the world's biggest auto manufacturers have agreed to overhaul their decades-long partnership in a restructuring deal that would significantly curtail Renault's controlling interest in Nissan.
Royal Philips says it will cut 6,000 more jobs
World News // 21 hours ago
Royal Philips says it will cut 6,000 more jobs
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Dutch medical device maker Royal Philips announced Monday it will lay off 6,000 employees worldwide, half of those by the end of this year.
Officials search for missing radioactive capsule in Western Australian
World News // 1 day ago
Officials search for missing radioactive capsule in Western Australian
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities and officials in Western Australia were scouring a highway on Monday in search of a capsule containing a radioactive substance that went missing earlier this month while in transit.
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russians, Belarusians shouldn't be allowed at Olympics
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russians, Belarusians shouldn't be allowed at Olympics
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admonished organizers for permitting Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag.
Scotland to deny trans prisoners with violent history toward women transfers to women's prison
World News // 1 day ago
Scotland to deny trans prisoners with violent history toward women transfers to women's prison
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Scottish Prison System will not transfer any transgender prisoner with a history of violence toward women to a women's prison after a review over procedures last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Royal Philips says it will cut 6,000 more jobs
Royal Philips says it will cut 6,000 more jobs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement