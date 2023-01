Rescue workers at the scene of a blast at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday. Photo by Bilawal Arbab/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- At least 32 people died and nearly 150 more were injured during an explosion inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday. Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsood said emergency crews continue to search the Police Lines Mosque, which was in the middle of afternoon prayers when the explosion happened. Advertisement

"An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city and injured persons are being provided the best medical facilities," Mehsood said.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim said some of the people injured were listed in critical condition, but an exact number was not given.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan said the mosque's roof and the main hall of the building collapsed.

"A number of Jwans are still stuck under the rubble and rescuers are trying to pull them out," said Khan.

Authorities suspect that a suicide bomber may have been involved but that has not been confirmed. While there has been no announcement of a group taking responsibility on Monday, the Pakistan Taliban has increased attacks since ending a cease-fire in November.

"[Those involved] have nothing to do with Islam," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said. "The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism."

Pakistan's former leader Imran Khan, called for improved communications and upgraded intelligence "to combat the growing threat of terrorism."