Advertisement
World News
Jan. 29, 2023 / 10:13 AM

Israeli police seal home of Palestinian man allegedly behind East Jerusalem shooting

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Israeli border police stop Palestinians near the sealed family home of Khairi Alqam, the gunmen who killed seven Israeli Jews in a shooting attack on January 27, in the Al-Tur neighborhood in East Jerusalem, on Sunday. The Israeli Security Cabinet moved to seal the Palestinian terrorist's family home before demolition. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
Israeli border police stop Palestinians near the sealed family home of Khairi Alqam, the gunmen who killed seven Israeli Jews in a shooting attack on January 27, in the Al-Tur neighborhood in East Jerusalem, on Sunday. The Israeli Security Cabinet moved to seal the Palestinian terrorist's family home before demolition. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Israeli police on Sunday sealed off the home of a Palestinian man who is alleged to have killed seven people and wounded three others during a shooting outside of a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov area of East Jerusalem on Friday.

Israeli Police said in a statement that officers with members of the Israeli Defense Forces worked overnight to "seal off the home of the terrorist Alkam Khairi" who allegedly carried out the shooting attack in Neve Yaakov.

Advertisement

"The forces seized the terrorist's house on the night of the attack, evicted its occupants and arrested the terrorist's relatives and family members," Israeli Police said in a statement Sunday.

"The activity tonight ended without any unusual incidents and the terrorist's house was evacuated and sealed, in accordance with the decision of the political level."

RELATED Drone strikes hit ammunition factory in Isfahan, Iran state media reports

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir shared a picture on Twitter of heavy machinery demolishing what he called "illegal houses" in East Jerusalem early Sunday morning.

"We will fight terrorism with all the means at our disposal," Gvir said in a statement.

The news also came after a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and wounded by armed civilians and taken into custody after he allegedly opened fire on civilians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan on Saturday.

Advertisement

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's controversial right-wing prime minister, said in a statement Sunday that the country has decided to reinforce Israeli Police with members of the IDF "in the Jerusalem area and in the hinterland areas near the seam line."

"Yesterday, the cabinet approved additional measures to fight terrorism, and the government will discuss today the denial of identity and residency cards from families of terrorists who support terrorism," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"At the same time, we are expanding and speeding up the licensing of weapons to thousands of authorized citizens. More licensed Israelis with weapons = faster response to terrorists."

RELATED At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue

Read More

Jerusalem violence continues as 13-year-old shoots, injures 2 civilians

Latest Headlines

More than 40 people killed after bus crash in Pakistan
World News // 53 minutes ago
More than 40 people killed after bus crash in Pakistan
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- More than 40 people were killed after a passenger bus crashed into a ravine in the Lasbela district in southern Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fires Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi
World News // 1 hour ago
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fires Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired Nadhim Zahawi, the chairman of the country's Conservative Party, after an investigation found he failed to declare his personal tax issues.
Drone strikes hit ammunition factory in Isfahan, Iran state media reports
World News // 13 hours ago
Drone strikes hit ammunition factory in Isfahan, Iran state media reports
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A drone strike caused an explosion at an ammunition factory in Isfahan late Saturday night, Iranian state media reported early Sunday.
Spain returns paintings stolen during WWII to Poland
World News // 16 hours ago
Spain returns paintings stolen during WWII to Poland
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Spanish government has returned two paintings to Poland which were stolen during World War II, as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City returned dozens of artifacts looted from Italy.
Assad regime behind 2018 chlorine attack in Syria, OPCW report finds
World News // 17 hours ago
Assad regime behind 2018 chlorine attack in Syria, OPCW report finds
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Incident Identification Team has determined that the Assad regime used Chlorine as a chemical weapon on April 7, 2018, in the Damascus suburb of Douma.
Meloni visits Tripoli as Italian oil giant Eni signs $8B deal with Libya
World News // 18 hours ago
Meloni visits Tripoli as Italian oil giant Eni signs $8B deal with Libya
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Tripoli on Saturday as the Italian oil giant Eni signed an $8 billion deal with Libya to increase gas production and supply to the African nation.
Myanmar junta slaps strict election regulations on political parties
World News // 19 hours ago
Myanmar junta slaps strict election regulations on political parties
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The military junta that has ruled Myanmar since a 2021 coup has released a 20-page document detailing an extensive list of regulations for political parties who wish to run in future elections.
S. Korea opposition leader dismisses corruption probe as political attack
World News // 20 hours ago
S. Korea opposition leader dismisses corruption probe as political attack
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Saturday criticized the country's ruling party as a "dictatorial regime" after being forced by prosecutors to answer questions over corruption allegations.
China claims COVID-19 deaths cut in half during Lunar New Year period
World News // 21 hours ago
China claims COVID-19 deaths cut in half during Lunar New Year period
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- China on Saturday reported its death toll from COVID-19 fell by 50% last week even as the country celebrated the Lunar New Year with loosened restrictions.
At least 3 killed in New Zealand flooding as PM visits hard-hit Auckland
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 3 killed in New Zealand flooding as PM visits hard-hit Auckland
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the Auckland region Saturday to survey damage from major flooding which has already killed three people, according to authorities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Memphis permanently deactivates Scorpion unit after death of Tyre Nichols
Memphis permanently deactivates Scorpion unit after death of Tyre Nichols
Drone strikes hit ammunition factory in Isfahan, Iran state media reports
Drone strikes hit ammunition factory in Isfahan, Iran state media reports
Mom sues Florida school after she was banned from volunteering over OnlyFans page
Mom sues Florida school after she was banned from volunteering over OnlyFans page
U.S. could be at war with China in 2025, Air Force general predicts
U.S. could be at war with China in 2025, Air Force general predicts
3 dead, 4 injured after shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
3 dead, 4 injured after shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement