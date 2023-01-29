Israeli police seal home of Palestinian man allegedly behind East Jerusalem shooting

1/4

Israeli border police stop Palestinians near the sealed family home of Khairi Alqam, the gunmen who killed seven Israeli Jews in a shooting attack on January 27, in the Al-Tur neighborhood in East Jerusalem, on Sunday. The Israeli Security Cabinet moved to seal the Palestinian terrorist's family home before demolition. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Israeli police on Sunday sealed off the home of a Palestinian man who is alleged to have killed seven people and wounded three others during a shooting outside of a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov area of East Jerusalem on Friday. Israeli Police said in a statement that officers with members of the Israeli Defense Forces worked overnight to "seal off the home of the terrorist Alkam Khairi" who allegedly carried out the shooting attack in Neve Yaakov. Advertisement

"The forces seized the terrorist's house on the night of the attack, evicted its occupants and arrested the terrorist's relatives and family members," Israeli Police said in a statement Sunday.

"The activity tonight ended without any unusual incidents and the terrorist's house was evacuated and sealed, in accordance with the decision of the political level."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir shared a picture on Twitter of heavy machinery demolishing what he called "illegal houses" in East Jerusalem early Sunday morning.

"We will fight terrorism with all the means at our disposal," Gvir said in a statement.

The news also came after a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and wounded by armed civilians and taken into custody after he allegedly opened fire on civilians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan on Saturday.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's controversial right-wing prime minister, said in a statement Sunday that the country has decided to reinforce Israeli Police with members of the IDF "in the Jerusalem area and in the hinterland areas near the seam line."

"Yesterday, the cabinet approved additional measures to fight terrorism, and the government will discuss today the denial of identity and residency cards from families of terrorists who support terrorism," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"At the same time, we are expanding and speeding up the licensing of weapons to thousands of authorized citizens. More licensed Israelis with weapons = faster response to terrorists."