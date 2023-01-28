Advertisement
World News
Jan. 28, 2023 / 2:06 PM

At least 3 killed in New Zealand flooding as PM visits hard-hit Auckland

By Patrick Hilsman
New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins visited the Auckland region Saturday as it grapples with heavy flooding which has killed at least three people. File Photo by Ben McKay/EPA-EFE
New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins visited the Auckland region Saturday as it grapples with heavy flooding which has killed at least three people. File Photo by Ben McKay/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the Auckland region Saturday to survey damage from major flooding which has already killed three people, according to authorities.

A fourth person is missing in the aftermath of a record-setting deluge.

Advertisement

"I want to acknowledge the way Aucklanders have come together to support each other," Hipkins said while expressing condolences to the families of the dead.

Auckland Airport recorded approximately 10.8 inches of rainfall over a 40-hour period prior to 4 p.m. Friday, the highest level of rainfall since 1962.

RELATED Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms

A state of emergency was declared across the region as Auckland struggled under the record rainfall. Residents are being urged to avoid driving on flooded roads and to exercise caution when cleaning up due to potential sewer water contamination.

"We want to make sure that all residents are kept informed, and emergency services are able to reach those who are most vulnerable and at risk as quickly as possible," Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in his emergency declaration. "Do not put yourself at risk."

A state of emergency was also declared in Waitomo district Saturday by Mayor John Roberston.

Advertisement

"The situation in Waitomo is serious, and with nightfall upon us and and more rain expected, it's important we are prepared and have the right controls in place to provide help and support, including further evacuations," he said.

Landslides damaged homes in Massey, Hillsborough, Stanley Point and Northcote Point on New Zealand's north island.

Though the flooding caused major outages, Hipkins said most of the Auckland region had retained power. As of Saturday, approximately 3,500 homes were still without power.

Read More

Atmospheric river to trigger flooding, ease drought in California 9 dead, 8 missing after torrent sweeps South African church service down river

Latest Headlines

Jerusalem violence continues as 13-year-old shoots, injures 2 civilians
World News // 1 hour ago
Jerusalem violence continues as 13-year-old shoots, injures 2 civilians
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Two civilians were injured in a fresh shooting incident in occupied East Jerusalem on Saturday, authorities said, just a day after seven people were killed at a synagogue in the troubled city.
Former NATO general Pavel elected president of Czech Republic
World News // 1 hour ago
Former NATO general Pavel elected president of Czech Republic
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Former army general and NATO officer Petr Pavel was elected as the new president of the Czech Republic on Saturday after the results of a runoff election were counted.
At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
World News // 20 hours ago
At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A gunman killed at least seven people in a terror attack on a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli police said Thursday.
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
World News // 23 hours ago
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- On Friday the World Health Organization updated its list of medicines that should be stockpiled to deal with nuclear and radiological emergencies.
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
World News // 1 day ago
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A state of emergency was declared Friday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, after flooding caused by torrential rain forced the closure of Auckland's airport and left at least one person dead.
Bitter presidential election campaign in Czech Republic enters final round
World News // 1 day ago
Bitter presidential election campaign in Czech Republic enters final round
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Czech voters headed to the polls Friday in a run-off election for the presidency, the outcome of which is being seen as crucial to the future of the country's democracy.
1 killed, 2 injured in attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran
World News // 1 day ago
1 killed, 2 injured in attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Iran killed the head of the security service and injured two guards, the Azerbaijani government said in a statement Friday.
British chancellor unveils blueprint to turn around economy
World News // 1 day ago
British chancellor unveils blueprint to turn around economy
LONDON, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt laid out his vision Friday to restore stability to an economy reeling from hammer blows dealt by the pandemic, the financial crisis and the international energy crisis.
ICC will reopen investigation into Philippines' deadly drug war
World News // 1 day ago
ICC will reopen investigation into Philippines' deadly drug war
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court announced that it will resume its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines under former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
9 Palestinians killed, many injured in Israeli raid on West Bank
World News // 1 day ago
9 Palestinians killed, many injured in Israeli raid on West Bank
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli forces conducted a massive raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, killing at least nine people and injuring more 20 others, Palestinian officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement