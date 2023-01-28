Advertisement
World News
Jan. 28, 2023 / 4:30 PM

Meloni visits Tripoli as Italian oil giant Eni signs $8B deal with Libya

By Adam Schrader
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Tripoli on Saturday as the Italian oil giant Eni signed an $8 billion deal with Libya to increase gas production and supply to the African nation. Photo courtesy of Giorgia Meloni/Twitter
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Tripoli on Saturday as the Italian oil giant Eni signed an $8 billion deal with Libya to increase gas production and supply to the African nation. Photo courtesy of Giorgia Meloni/Twitter

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Tripoli on Saturday as the Italian oil giant Eni signed an $8 billion deal with Libya to increase gas production and supply to the African nation.

"Positive mission of the Italian Government today in Tripoli. Important agreements signed on cooperation, energy and the fight against irregular immigration," Meloni said in a statement on Twitter.

Advertisement

"We also expressed full readiness to facilitate the path towards legitimate elections and stabilization of Libya."

Meloni on Saturday met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh as well as Libya's Foreign Minister Najla Elmangoush and Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, the chairman of Libya's presidential council.

RELATED British chancellor unveils blueprint to turn around economy

The meeting came as Eni announced in a news release that the company's chief executive, Claudio Descalzi, had signed a deal with Farhat Bengdara, the CEO of the National Oil Corporation of Libya, in the presence of the leaders of the two countries.

The deal centers on the development of two offshore gas fields in Libya, which are expected to begin gas production in 2026.

The company expects that the "Structures A&E" project will produce around 750 million of standard gas cubic feet per day.

Advertisement

"Production will be ensured through two main platforms tied-in to the existing treatment facilities at the Mellitah Complex," Eni said in the statement.

"The project also includes the construction of a carbon capture and storage facility at Mellitah, allowing a significant reduction of the overall carbon footprint, in line with Eni's decarbonization strategy."

Eni added that the $8 billion investment will also mark a "significant contribution to the Libyan economy."

RELATED U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline

"This agreement will enable important investments in Libya's energy sector, contributing to local development and job creation while strengthening Eni's role as a leading operator in the country," Descalzi said in the statement.

Elmangoush praised Meloni for her "historical and strategic visit" on Saturday.

"We prioritized ways to strengthen our friendship and cooperation in various sectors," she said. "A pleasure to receive them and looking forward to welcoming them again in Libya soon."

Bengdara noted to ANSA that the deal is the most significant investment into Libya's energy sector in more than 25 years, adding that "it is a clear message to the international business community that the Libyan state has overcome its phase of political risks."

Read More

Chevron's revenue from 2022 was more than double year-ago levels

Latest Headlines

Myanmar junta slaps strict election regulations on political parties
World News // 1 hour ago
Myanmar junta slaps strict election regulations on political parties
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The military junta that has ruled Myanmar since the 2021 has released a 20-page document detailing an extensive list of regulations for political parties who wish to run in future elections.
S. Korea opposition leader dismisses corruption probe as political attack
World News // 2 hours ago
S. Korea opposition leader dismisses corruption probe as political attack
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Saturday criticized the country's ruling party as a "dictatorial regime" after being forced by prosecutors to answer questions over corruption allegations.
China claims COVID-19 deaths cut in half during Lunar New Year period
World News // 2 hours ago
China claims COVID-19 deaths cut in half during Lunar New Year period
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- China on Saturday reported its death toll from COVID-19 fell by 50% last week even as the country celebrated the Lunar New Year with loosened restrictions.
At least 3 killed in New Zealand flooding as PM visits hard-hit Auckland
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 3 killed in New Zealand flooding as PM visits hard-hit Auckland
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the Auckland region Saturday to survey damage from major flooding which has already killed three people, according to authorities.
Jerusalem violence continues as 13-year-old shoots, injures 2 civilians
World News // 4 hours ago
Jerusalem violence continues as 13-year-old shoots, injures 2 civilians
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Two civilians were injured in a fresh shooting incident in occupied East Jerusalem on Saturday, authorities said, just a day after seven people were killed at a synagogue in the troubled city.
Former NATO general Pavel elected president of Czech Republic
World News // 4 hours ago
Former NATO general Pavel elected president of Czech Republic
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Former army general and NATO officer Petr Pavel was elected as the new president of the Czech Republic on Saturday after the results of a runoff election were counted.
At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
World News // 23 hours ago
At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A gunman killed at least seven people in a terror attack on a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli police said Thursday.
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
World News // 1 day ago
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- On Friday the World Health Organization updated its list of medicines that should be stockpiled to deal with nuclear and radiological emergencies.
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
World News // 1 day ago
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A state of emergency was declared Friday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, after flooding caused by torrential rain forced the closure of Auckland's airport and left at least one person dead.
Bitter presidential election campaign in Czech Republic enters final round
World News // 1 day ago
Bitter presidential election campaign in Czech Republic enters final round
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Czech voters headed to the polls Friday in a run-off election for the presidency, the outcome of which is being seen as crucial to the future of the country's democracy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
3 dead, 4 injured after shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
3 dead, 4 injured after shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Jan. 6 rioter who maced Capitol Officer Sicknick draws 80-month sentence
Jan. 6 rioter who maced Capitol Officer Sicknick draws 80-month sentence
At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement