Advertisement
World News
Jan. 28, 2023 / 12:23 PM

Former NATO general Pavel elected president of Czech Republic

By Simon Druker
Former NATO Military Committee chairman Petr Pavel (R) was elected the new president of the Czech Republic on Saturday, defeating former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (L). Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE
Former NATO Military Committee chairman Petr Pavel (R) was elected the new president of the Czech Republic on Saturday, defeating former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (L). Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Former army general and NATO officer Petr Pavel was elected as the new president of the Czech Republic on Saturday after the results of a runoff election were counted.

Pavel received 57.6% of the vote while his rival, former prime minister Andrej Babiš, totaled just over 42%, with more than 99% of all ballots counted.

Advertisement

The second term of the country's current president, Miloš Zeman, wraps up in early March.

Pavel, 61, is a retired NATO general, having previously served as chairman of the organization's military committee -- its highest-ranking military member.

RELATED Bitter presidential election campaign in Czech Republic enters final round

"I'm confident that what we have in common is much more than the divisions," Pavel said Saturday in Prague after declaring victory.

"I would like to thank those who voted for me and also those who did not but came to the polls, because they made it clear they honored democracy and cared about this country. I can see that values such as truth, dignity, respect and humility have won in this election."

Advertisement

In the Czech Republic, the president serves as the commander in chief of the armed forces, while also appointing judges, ministers and he head of the country's central bank.

Pavel's election slogan was "order and stability." The former general told reporters while casting his own ballot he wanted to be a "dignified president" for the country.

Pavel, who has never held political office, is a vocal supporter of Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia's occupation and his victory is seen as a sign of the nation's ongoing tilt toward the West and the European Union.

RELATED U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine

The election pitted Babis, a 68-year-old billionaire media mogul who campaigned as a populist, against Pavel in a hotly contested battle for the leadership that was marked by misinformation and death threats.

Earlier this week, Pavel was forced to refute his own death after he was targeted by a fake email campaign and his website was hacked, while an anonymous death threat forced Babis to abruptly halt all campaign appearances over fears for his personal safety.

Babis served as the prime minister from 2017 until he was voted out of office in 2021.

Advertisement

Read More

Prosecutors name 3 in murder-for-hire scheme against Iranian critic in U.S.

Latest Headlines

At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
World News // 19 hours ago
At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A gunman killed at least seven people in a terror attack on a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli police said Thursday.
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
World News // 21 hours ago
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- On Friday the World Health Organization updated its list of medicines that should be stockpiled to deal with nuclear and radiological emergencies.
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
World News // 23 hours ago
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A state of emergency was declared Friday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, after flooding caused by torrential rain forced the closure of Auckland's airport and left at least one person dead.
Bitter presidential election campaign in Czech Republic enters final round
World News // 1 day ago
Bitter presidential election campaign in Czech Republic enters final round
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Czech voters headed to the polls Friday in a run-off election for the presidency, the outcome of which is being seen as crucial to the future of the country's democracy.
1 killed, 2 injured in attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran
World News // 1 day ago
1 killed, 2 injured in attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Iran killed the head of the security service and injured two guards, the Azerbaijani government said in a statement Friday.
British chancellor unveils blueprint to turn around economy
World News // 1 day ago
British chancellor unveils blueprint to turn around economy
LONDON, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt laid out his vision Friday to restore stability to an economy reeling from hammer blows dealt by the pandemic, the financial crisis and the international energy crisis.
ICC will reopen investigation into Philippines' deadly drug war
World News // 1 day ago
ICC will reopen investigation into Philippines' deadly drug war
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court announced that it will resume its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines under former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
9 Palestinians killed, many injured in Israeli raid on West Bank
World News // 1 day ago
9 Palestinians killed, many injured in Israeli raid on West Bank
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli forces conducted a massive raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, killing at least nine people and injuring more 20 others, Palestinian officials said.
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- American forces killed a senior leader of the Islamic State during a special operation in Somalia Wednesday night, which also saw several other members of the group killed.
11 killed as Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine
World News // 2 days ago
11 killed as Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Russia launched 55 missiles against Ukraine on Thursday, 47 of which were shot down by air defense, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. A total of 11 people were killed by strikes, emergency services said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement