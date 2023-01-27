Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 27, 2023 / 12:11 PM

Bitter presidential election campaign in Czech Republic enters final round

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
Voters in the Czech Republic took to the polls Friday to cast votes in the final round of the presidential election between populist former prime minister, Andrej Babis, against Petr Pavel, a pro-Western retired general. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE
Voters in the Czech Republic took to the polls Friday to cast votes in the final round of the presidential election between populist former prime minister, Andrej Babis, against Petr Pavel, a pro-Western retired general. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Czech voters took to the polls Friday in a run-off presidential election, the outcome of which is being seen as crucial to the future of the country's democracy.

The election pits the country's controversial populist former prime minister, Andrej Babis, against Petr Pavel, a pro-Western retired general, in a hotly contested battle for the leadership that has been marked by misinformation and death threats.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Pavel was forced to refute his own death after he was targeted by a fake email campaign and his website was hacked, while an anonymous death threat forced Babis to abruptly halt all campaign appearances over fears for his personal safety.

Pavel, who is also a high-ranking former NATO official, is running on a platform of closer integration with the European Union and NATO. He is also a strong advocate of expanding military aid for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

He also backs joining the Eurozone and legalizing gay marriage.

Babis who has been called the ''Czech Donald Trump'', is promising to address the concerns of ordinary people amid rising inflation and energy prices. He has also called for a peace summit with Russia and has close ties with Hungary's authoritarian, anti-EU leader, Viktor Orban.

Advertisement

Babis allegedly once joked with Vladimir Putin that he should "liquidate" journalists, and said on a state visit to China that he was there to learn "how to stabilize society."

Polling stations close tomorrow, with the result expected to be announced in the afternoon.

Read More

Czech President Milos Zeman in ICU after parliament election upset Czech PM Andrej Babis loses close election amid Pandora Papers scandal UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Latest Headlines

1 killed, 2 injured in attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran
World News // 1 hour ago
1 killed, 2 injured in attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Iran killed the head of the security service and injured two guards, the Azerbaijani government said in a statement Friday.
British chancellor unveils blueprint to turn around economy
World News // 2 hours ago
British chancellor unveils blueprint to turn around economy
LONDON, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt laid out his vision Friday to restore stability to an economy reeling from hammer blows dealt by the pandemic, the financial crisis and the international energy crisis.
ICC will reopen investigation into Philippines' deadly drug war
World News // 9 hours ago
ICC will reopen investigation into Philippines' deadly drug war
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court announced that it will resume its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines under former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
9 Palestinians killed, many injured in Israeli raid on West Bank
World News // 11 hours ago
9 Palestinians killed, many injured in Israeli raid on West Bank
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli forces conducted a massive raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, killing at least nine people and injuring more 20 others, Palestinian officials said.
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- American forces killed a senior leader of the Islamic State during a special operation in Somalia Wednesday night, which also saw several other members of the group killed.
11 killed as Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
11 killed as Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Russia launched 55 missiles against Ukraine on Thursday, 47 of which were shot down by air defense, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. A total of 11 people were killed by strikes, emergency services said.
Germany announces treason arrest, says suspect gave info to Russia
World News // 23 hours ago
Germany announces treason arrest, says suspect gave info to Russia
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- German authorities have arrested a man identified only as Arthur E. for alleged treason. He's accused of bringing information from Germany's Federal Intelligence Service to a Russian intelligence service.
Canadian energy company Imperial investing in renewable diesel
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian energy company Imperial investing in renewable diesel
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Imperial said the investment represents a down payment on a cleaner future.
SK hynix says it has developed world's fastest mobile DRAM chip
World News // 1 day ago
SK hynix says it has developed world's fastest mobile DRAM chip
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean chipmaker SK hynix announced it has succeeded in developing the world's fastest mobile DRAM, a chip that can help download multiple movies in 1 second.
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step down, move to board position
World News // 1 day ago
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step down, move to board position
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Toyota CEO and President Akio Toyoda will leave those roles April 1 and become chairman of the board. Toyota Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato will be the new CEO.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement