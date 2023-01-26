Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 3:18 AM

U.N. report: Myanmar opium farms booming under military junta

By Thomas Maresca
Opium poppy cultivation in Myanmar has surged since the military seized power in a February 2021 coup, a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said Thursday. File Photo by Hein Htet/EPA-EFE
Opium poppy cultivation in Myanmar has surged since the military seized power in a February 2021 coup, a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said Thursday. File Photo by Hein Htet/EPA-EFE

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Myanmar's cultivation of opium has grown dramatically since the military seized power in a coup, a United Nations report said Thursday, reversing a long downward trend.

The new survey by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime found an increase of 33% in opium poppy cultivation area and an 88% increase in potential yield during the first full growing season since the military ousted the civilian government in February 2021.

Advertisement

The results "confirm a significant expansion is underway of Myanmar's opium economy," the UNODC said in a statement, citing the widespread chaos and unrest that has spread throughout the country under military rule.

"Economic, security and governance disruptions that followed the military takeover of February 2021 have converged, and farmers in remote, often conflict-prone areas in northern Shan and border states have had little option but to move back to opium," UNODC regional representative Jeremy Douglas said.

RELATED U.N. warns of rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan

The survey found that Myanmar's poppy cultivation area grew to 40,100 hectares in 2022, an increase of around 10,000 hectares from the previous year and a reversal of a downward trend that had started in 2014. The potential yield of opium, which can be processed into heroin, jumped to 790 metric tons.

Advertisement

Evidence collected in 2022 also showed increased sophistication in cultivation practices, the report said, citing high-density hotspots and well-organized plots at previously unseen levels.

Myanmar's economy was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the coup, contracting by 18% in 2021, according to the World Bank. An estimated 40% of the population was living under the poverty line last year amid additional shocks such as price increases in fuel and fertilizer due to the war in Ukraine.

RELATED Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine, Myanmar, Peru

The fragile economy has pushed rural farmers toward poppy cultivation, the UNODC report said, while synthetic drug production also continues to expand.

"The growth we are witnessing in the drug business is directly connected to the crisis the country is facing," Douglas said.

The UNODC survey said that the value of opium in Myanmar ranges up to $2 billion, with the regional heroin trade valued at approximately $10 billion.

RELATED Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison

Latest Headlines

Israeli forces demolish home of Palestinian gunman
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli forces demolish home of Palestinian gunman
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Israeli forces descended upon a Palestinian refugee camp in East Jerusalem early Wednesday, and demolished the home of a Palestinian gunman who fatally shot an Israel Defense Forces soldier in October.
Knife attack on German train kills 2, injures 7
World News // 11 hours ago
Knife attack on German train kills 2, injures 7
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A knife attack on a train in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein has left two people dead and seven wounded, according to state Interior Minister Sabine Sutterlin-Waack.
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said the United States will send 31 of its advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine, along with parts, for its defense, joining Germany, which said it will send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Severe cold snap brings misery and travel chaos to Japan and Korea
World News // 15 hours ago
Severe cold snap brings misery and travel chaos to Japan and Korea
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An arctic weather front continued to hold Japan and the Korean peninsula in its grip Wednesday with record-low temperatures and heavy snowfall causing widespread disruption.
Ukraine confirms Soledar withdrawal, two missing Britons confirmed dead
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine confirms Soledar withdrawal, two missing Britons confirmed dead
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Ukraine confirmed their forces' withdrawal from Soledar Wednesday, as pro-Russian officials claim that Russian forces are advancing on Bakhmut. Britain has confirmed two missing citizens died in Ukraine.
Pakistan police arrest PTI party leader
World News // 17 hours ago
Pakistan police arrest PTI party leader
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Pakistani authorities arrested Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the PTI party and an important ally of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on charges he was plotting against the country on Wednesday.
British Amazon workers strike in first for the tech giant
World News // 17 hours ago
British Amazon workers strike in first for the tech giant
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Britain walked out Wednesday in a strike over pay and conditions, the first time the U.S. tech giant has been hit by industrial action in the country.
U.S.-South Africa task force to fight wildlife trafficking and related money laundering
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S.-South Africa task force to fight wildlife trafficking and related money laundering
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and South Africa's National Treasury will form the new United States-South Africa Task Force to combat illicit finance linked to the illegal wildlife trade.
Microsoft investigating cloud outage disrupting services globally
World News // 19 hours ago
Microsoft investigating cloud outage disrupting services globally
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Microsoft 365 users worldwide experienced a cloud outage Wednesday that globally disrupted several Microsoft products, including Teams and Outlook.
Report: North Korean hackers stepping up crypto attacks
World News // 20 hours ago
Report: North Korean hackers stepping up crypto attacks
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- North Korean hackers are displaying a "startup mentality" as they experiment with new methods to build upon a record-breaking year of cryptocurrency heists, a new report by cybersecurity firm Proofpoint said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement