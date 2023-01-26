Germany announces treason arrest, says suspect gave info to Russia

The German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office Thursday said a second man has been arrested for alleged treason for delivering classified information to Russian intelligence. The man, identified only as Arthur E., was allegedly connected to Carsten L., a man arrested in December and convicted of acting as a spy for Russia. Pictured is the Federal Public Prosecutor's office in Frankfort, Germany. Photo courtesy of German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- German authorities said Thursday they have arrested a man identified only as Arthur E. for alleged treason. He's accused of passing classified information from Germany's Federal Intelligence Service to a Russian intelligence service. Arthur E., who was arrested Sunday, is believed to be connected to an alleged Russian spy arrested in December, and German authorities said in Thursday's statement he "is strongly suspected of being an accomplice to treason." Advertisement

The German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office statement said, "Arthur E. is acquainted with Carsten L., who was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022. In 2022, he transmitted information that he had obtained in the course of his professional activity at the Federal Intelligence Service to a Russian intelligence service. Arthur E. brought the information to Russia and gave it to the intelligence service there. Arthur E. is not an employee of the Federal Intelligence Service."

Carsten L., an employee of Germany's Foreign intelligence Service, was charged with passing classified information to Russia.

RELATED Germany fires cybersecurity chief over suspected Russian ties

He was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for passing the information to Russia and giving documents to the CIA.

German Federal Office for Information Security President Arne Schönbohm was fired in October over allegations of close ties to Russia. He had ties to Protelion, a Russian cybersecurity firm founded as Infotecs by a former KGB engineer.

Advertisement

The investigation into Arthur E. was conducted by Germany's Federal Intelligence Service "with the support of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Arthur E. was arrested in Munich as he arrived on a flight from the United States, according to the German Attorney General's office.