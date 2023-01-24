Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 12:38 PM

CPJ: 67 journalists killed in 2022

By Patrick Hilsman
The number of journalists killed rose sharply to 67 in 2022, according to a yearly report from the Committee to Protect Journalists published Tuesday. The report noted the killing of American journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in May. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UP
The number of journalists killed rose sharply to 67 in 2022, according to a yearly report from the Committee to Protect Journalists published Tuesday. The report noted the killing of American journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in May. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UP | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Deaths of journalists around the world rose sharply to 67 in 2022, the highest number since 2018, according to a yearly report by the Committee to Protect Journalists published Tuesday.

"The rise was driven by a high number of journalist deaths covering the Ukraine war and a sharp rise in killings in Latin America," reads the text of the report.

Advertisement

Journalist deaths in just three countries accounted for over 50% of total deaths in 2022 -- Ukraine, 15; Mexico, 13; and Haiti, 7.

The number of deaths is sharply higher than the 2021 figure of 45, recorded by the CPJ.

RELATED International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022

The report noted that almost half of the journalist deaths in 2022 were in Latin America, with the 13 journalists killed in Mexico representing the highest number ever recorded in a single year.

The CPJ noted the failure of Mexican authorities to protect targeted journalists.

"In Mexico, there are several laws and entities that deal specifically with journalist protection, including state and federal protection mechanisms. However, these have proven ineffective in keeping journalists safe," the report said.

RELATED Al Jazeera asks for ICC to investigate Abu Akleh's death

"Maria Guadalupe Lourdes Maldonado López, a veteran broadcast journalist who was shot dead in her car in Tijuana, Mexico, in January 2022, was enrolled in Baja California state mechanism at the time," the report continued.

Advertisement

The report highlighted the killing of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in May, noting that multiple investigations had determined that Israeli forces fired the deadly shots.

"The Israeli government to date has failed to pursue a transparent investigation or take steps to bring those responsible to justice. CPJ has welcomed the November announcement by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation that it planned to open an investigation into Abu Akleh's killing," the report said.

RELATED Blinken tells slain journalist's family U.S. is committed to accountability for her death

The International Federation of Journalists also put the number of journalists killed in 2022 at 67 in their December report on journalist casualties.

Latest Headlines

Poland formally requests German permission to send tanks to Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Poland formally requests German permission to send tanks to Ukraine
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Poland said Tuesday that Berlin has received its request to send some of its German-built Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia.
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
World News // 4 hours ago
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on a reshuffle of his administration Tuesday after a corruption scandal saw his deputy head of office and at least 10 other officials quit.
Deri names replacements as Netanyahu vows to return him to cabinet
World News // 5 hours ago
Deri names replacements as Netanyahu vows to return him to cabinet
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to return former embattled cabinet member Aryeh Deri to office after the country's High Court ruled him ineligible.
Erdogan says he will not support Sweden in NATO bid after anti-Muslim protest
World News // 6 hours ago
Erdogan says he will not support Sweden in NATO bid after anti-Muslim protest
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he will not support Sweden's entry into NATO after anti-Muslim protests in Stockholm over the weekend.
Biden looks to fill long-vacant North Korean human rights post
World News // 9 hours ago
Biden looks to fill long-vacant North Korean human rights post
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden nominated a career diplomat as a new special envoy for North Korean human rights, moving to fill a post that has been vacant for six years.
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution calling on North Korea to return a navy ship that it seized 55 years ago and now keeps on display as a tourist attraction.
Amazon Air begins first cargo service in India
World News // 22 hours ago
Amazon Air begins first cargo service in India
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Amazon Air expanded its service area on Monday, becoming the first e-commerce company with its own dedicated cargo service in India.
U.S., Israel begin joint military exercise in show of unity in Middle East
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S., Israel begin joint military exercise in show of unity in Middle East
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Israeli Defense Force began their first joint exercise under IDF's new leadership Monday.
SWTCH, Bectol announce deal to expand EV charging in Quebec
World News // 1 day ago
SWTCH, Bectol announce deal to expand EV charging in Quebec
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nearly half of all EV on the road in Canada are in Quebec and a new partnership between SWTCH and Bectrol only improves that standing.
U.S., western nations sanction Iran over its violent protest crackdown
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., western nations sanction Iran over its violent protest crackdown
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, along with Britain and the European Union, applied further coordinated sanctions against Iran Monday for that regime's recent heavy-handed treatment of protestors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement