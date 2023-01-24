CPJ: 67 journalists killed in 2022

The number of journalists killed rose sharply to 67 in 2022, according to a yearly report from the Committee to Protect Journalists published Tuesday. The report noted the killing of American journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in May. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UP | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Deaths of journalists around the world rose sharply to 67 in 2022, the highest number since 2018, according to a yearly report by the Committee to Protect Journalists published Tuesday. "The rise was driven by a high number of journalist deaths covering the Ukraine war and a sharp rise in killings in Latin America," reads the text of the report. Advertisement

Journalist deaths in just three countries accounted for over 50% of total deaths in 2022 -- Ukraine, 15; Mexico, 13; and Haiti, 7.

The number of deaths is sharply higher than the 2021 figure of 45, recorded by the CPJ.

The report noted that almost half of the journalist deaths in 2022 were in Latin America, with the 13 journalists killed in Mexico representing the highest number ever recorded in a single year.

The CPJ noted the failure of Mexican authorities to protect targeted journalists.

"In Mexico, there are several laws and entities that deal specifically with journalist protection, including state and federal protection mechanisms. However, these have proven ineffective in keeping journalists safe," the report said.

"Maria Guadalupe Lourdes Maldonado López, a veteran broadcast journalist who was shot dead in her car in Tijuana, Mexico, in January 2022, was enrolled in Baja California state mechanism at the time," the report continued.

The report highlighted the killing of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in May, noting that multiple investigations had determined that Israeli forces fired the deadly shots.

"The Israeli government to date has failed to pursue a transparent investigation or take steps to bring those responsible to justice. CPJ has welcomed the November announcement by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation that it planned to open an investigation into Abu Akleh's killing," the report said.

The International Federation of Journalists also put the number of journalists killed in 2022 at 67 in their December report on journalist casualties.